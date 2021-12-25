- THE TRAVERSE City Post Office is gaining an enviable record as the amount of business transacted in comparison with the larger offices of the country. Yesterday the Traverse City Post Office issued 105 money orders which is only 75 less than the Grand Rapids Office which has a larger population. Yesterday four wagons were placed on city routes to assist in the delivery of package mail which greatly facilitated the delivery of mail along the city routes.
- THE SALVATION Army was ready with forty bushel baskets filled to the brim with the necessities of a Christmas dinner. In each basket was a peck of potatoes, some good eating apples, one can each of corn, beans and peas, a head of cabbage, one pound of butter, two loaves of bread, sugar, coffee, flour, pickles, fruit and either a chicken or a roast of beef. For the children there were bananas and other fruits that would delight the little ones. All day young men who had volunteered their services, delivered the baskets to needy families.
- THE INMATES of the new county infirmary spent a very pleasant Christmas this year as the result of the thoughtfulness of their friends. The Magazine Club of the east side remembered the old gentlemen with neckwear while the ladies received boxes of candy neatly decorated with holiday green. The women also received bedroom slippers which will add to their comfort this winter. Many cards and postcards were received and a celebration feast with a sixteen pound donated turkey aided in the festivities.
- IN THE evening storm last night, the sea washed out a strip of shore in sight of the life saving station on South Manitou Island 400 feet long by 150 feet deep, cutting away up to the station boat house. A station surf boat and the one belonging to the light house were washed away and lost.
- A VERY pretty home wedding joined Freda Camp and William Rowe in marriage. The wedding was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Otis Hanna of Boyd Avenue. The bridal party and guests were served a sumptuous dinner after the ceremony.
News From 110 Years Ago: 12/25/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
