- LOOK WHAT $1.68 will buy you at Foote’s Store: 1 package of Blue Ribbon raisins; 1 package of Probana currents; 1 pound of Halawee dates; 1 pound of Four Crown figs; and 1 pound of Peanut Butter.
- IT HAS been observed that, under certain conditions that have not been explained, granite will warp just like wood. A slab set in a wall has been under observation in Switzerland and a perceptible distortion has been made apparent.
- JOSEPH TOPINKA was arrested this afternoon on complaint of Policeman Gottlieb on charge of keeping his saloon open after hours. This is the second local saloon man charged with this offense in the last few days and it is expected that more arrests will follow.
- THE BUREAU of Associated Charities has been busy all week tending to the needs of those requests found in Santa Claus letters written by little children. At least 90 families will be provided for, with the actual count given after Christmas. The general public would be amazed at the amount of work this Association does to assure as many as they can of a Merry Christmas.
- THE FIRE alarm, which was sounded several times this morning, was for the purpose of giving the mockingbird whistle that had been connected to the new boilers at the water works a tryout.
- FIRE, CAUSED by a defective chimney, broke out yesterday afternoon in the house owned by P. Kyselka and occupied by Charles Lamka, doing damage to the extent of about $300. The Fire Department, after making a long run to the corner of Rose and Hannah Streets, had the fire well under control until a passenger train on the tracks where the hose was laid, cut the line and allowed the blaze to gain a new start. The damage would have been less had it not been for this.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
