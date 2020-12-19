- YESTERDAY, AS the G.R.&I. passenger train which leaves this city at 10:40, was going north on the “Y” at Walton, collided with a light engine, and besides smashing the whole of one side of one locomotive, the other had a hole punched through the tank. No one was seriously hurt, although Mail Clerk Richard was badly shaken up. Conductor Peck was thrown from one end of the baggage car to the other.
- SECRETARY SHUMWAY of the State Board of Health, stated today that the quarantine will not be raised at the home for the Feeble Minded until after the holidays although the epidemic now seems to be under control.
- WOMEN OF THE W.C.T.U. (Women’s Christian Temperance Union) have decided to make a campaign in the city against the use and sales of cigarettes to minors. Mayor Wilhelm and county authorities have promised to help in stamping out this evil. This will affect any person under the age of twenty, or anyone who sells or gives cigarettes to anyone under the age of twenty.
- IF EVERYONE who adhere to the rules of the Post Office, Christmas cards and letters should arrive on time. This means a stamp in the upper right hand corner and a return address in the upper left hand corner. Delay in the delivery of mail is caused by carelessness of the patrons.
- J.N. MARTINEK Jewelers has a remarkable array of rings that would make a wonderful Christmas gift. Opals, Amethysts, Rubies, Pearls, Emeralds, Topaz, Moon Stones, Coral, Turquoise Matrix, and fancy settings are all part of our display.
- A SCORE of High School students in Mt. Pleasant struck yesterday claiming that school rules are too strict. One teacher, favoring the boys, resigned, but the School Board is supporting the Superintendent.
News from 110 years ago: 12/19/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
