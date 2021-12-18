- THIS IS the time to suggest to people that entrust their Christmas gifts to the mails that it is just as important to mail early as it is to shop early. Do not mail so late as to risk delivery after Christmas Day. Write the address clearly, as well as the return address. Be sure the proper postage is used and write “Perishable” in plain letters if the contents deem it to be.
- THOMAS WYERS was arrested in Charlevoix last night and brought here by Sheriff Shuter to answer the charge of bigamy. Wyers was married to Miss Ethel Wood on December 2. It was later discovered that he had a wife in Duluth. Judge Nelinger today bound him over to Circuit Court, his bond fixed $300 Which he was unable to furnish.
- CHRISTMAS CARDS, like a good many other things, might be said to be discovered by accident. The originator was a Mr. Dobson, who in 1844 made a little sketch symbolic of the Season’s joys and sent it to a friend. It gave such great pleasure that Mr. Dobson had 25 such cards lithographed the following year to send to friends. Thus came this greeting almost as indispensable to Christmas as our evergreen trees and mysterious packages tied in red ribbons and holly to bid us “Merry Christmas”.
- DON’T FORGET to purchase horse blankets before cold weather begins. Use them when horses are hitched outside in the cold and wet. The price of a horse blanket may save you the price of a horse.
- YESTERDAY AFTERNOON, while Ernest Meabon, age 22, was hauling logs for F.C. Desmond Company at Carter’s Siding, he was met with a tragic accident. He met some boys on the road who were hunting. Meabon asked to see their .22 calibre rifle. While it was in his hands, with the barrel pointing in his direction, the rifle went off. The bullet hit him in his right eye with an upward slant and lodged in his forehead. He was taken to a nearby house and attended to by a physician who does not hold out hope for the young man as the bullet evidently penetrated his brain. Meaborn originally came from Homestead Station where he was born and raised and well thought of by his community.
News From 110 Years Ago: 12/18/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
