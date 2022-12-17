- EVERY CHRISTMAS 25,000 persons fail to receive Christmas gifts sent to them through the mail all because the senders don’t exercise ordinary care in addressing the parcels. To obviate this Christmas disappointment, Postmaster General Hitchcock today issued an appeal to the public to cooperate with the department in making sure all addresses on the packages are correct and that the sender’s name is put in the upper left hand corner. Last year 37,500 gifts went to the dead letter office setting a new record. Letters addressed to Santa Claus will be sent to local charitable institutions.
- AUDITOR GENERAL Fuller today began action in the Circuit Court to recover unpaid taxes amounting to nearly twenty three thousand dollars from the Traverse City, Leelanau & Manistee Railroad, the Grand Rapids & Indiana and Detroit Union Trust Company.
- SHIREY FREDERICH, a boy of nine years old, is suspected of being implicated in half a dozen crimes in the last two years and of having negotiated them with the expertise of someone at least twice his age. His latest crime brought him to the attention of the police when his neighbors on Cass Street notified Chief Johnson that the boy refused to go home saying his father had threatened to kill him. His escapades include housebreaking, break ins, shoplifting and his favorite–stealing bikes. Because of his age, he has been dealt with leniently. This latest draw of attention will result in his being removed from the home to curb the career he is following and give him a more stable environment.
- WITH THE advent of snow comes the annual warning which the police department has to issue to the coaster’s on Case’s Hill. For the past few days they have been using the sidewalks on Randolph Street and must stop. It is in violation of the city ordinance and is extremely dangerous to pedestrians. The heavy sleighs come down the hill at great rates of speed and are a hazard at the intersections as well as to pedestrians.
- WINTER SAFETY: I have 800 loads of sand to give away. Inquire at the Canning Factory–both phones.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
