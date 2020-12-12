- SUPERINTENDENT J.D. Munson of the Northern Michigan Asylum, has announced that general visiting to the Institution will be suspended for a time. As there is considerable contagion throughout the state, the asylum authorities believe that by this temporary suspension there will be little danger of contagion being carried to the asylum.
- THE MONTHLY statement of the State Treasurer shows a balance of $71,162.11 in the general fund and $419,130.15 in all the state funds. The state is not broke.
- The deer hunting season which closed two weeks ago, cost 113 lives. The death list is more than any previous season. Michigan heads the list with 27 killed.
- CAR FERRY Steamer Marquette No. 5, which was reported missing, took shelter in Milwaukee awaiting good weather. The wind had attained a maximum velocity of 57 miles per hour and was accompanied by a heavy snowfall. No. 5 left Milwaukee for Ludington at 9 p.m. Tuesday night. After being in the storm for 20 hours, it returned to port.
- UPON RETURNING home late last evening from the city, Frank Ruthardt, who lives in Solon, found his wife missing and found her drowned in the cistern on the premises. She had just recovered from the measles and it is thought she may have still had a fever which made her insane. Her foot steps were found leading to the cistern.
- THE WESTERN Union Telegraph Company announced a plan whereas a merchant in San Francisco can write a letter in the morning with a reasonable certainty it will make the mid afternoon steamer for Europe on the same day. The letter will be transmitted across the continent in the usual way, but the copy in New York will be placed in a special envelope and rushed to any available steamer. The extra charge is only 5 cents. The new service will be available in any direction.
News from 110 years ago: 12/12/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
