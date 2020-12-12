Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.