- DANNY, SON of Mr. and Mrs. Mert Gallivan of Solon is suffering with a badly lacerated tongue as the result of a collision with older boys while playing games after school in Solon yesterday afternoon. The boys were playing “pon pon pullaway” when little seven year old Danny ran in their way. He was knocked down and having his mouth open, his teeth came together on his tongue going almost through at one point near the end. The little fellow was brought to town for medical attention.
- THE LIFE Saving Station on Sleeping Bear has closed as of midnight last night. The South Manitou Station has received no orders as of yet.
- UNDER THE direction of Bruno Ulonski, the Milliken Store has been turned into a veritable bower of green and red, with large bells of green with clappers formed of red flowers being the principal features. Just outside the door is a huge bell of green with small electric bulbs peeping out here and there among the ferns. Mr. Ulonski and his crew are to be congratulated for the charming effect produced.
- WITHIN THE past few weeks, State Dairy and Food Commissioner Dame has authorized the destruction of 100,000 bottles of pop throughout the state. He discovered that a certain manufacturer had used sacharine instead of sugar.
- THE UNITED States civil service commission announces that this Saturday, there will be an examination held at Maple City for the purpose of filling a contemplated vacancy as Postmaster of Burdickville. The salary associated with this position will be $113 annually. Further particulars may be obtained from the present postmaster at Burdickville.
- A LARGE part of the roof at the Wequetong boat house was blown off last night in the high winds. This will expose the boats to all kind of weather so it is advised that the owners take care of them at once. Further damage due to the coming seasonal weather will surely enhance the damage already done.
News From 110 Years Ago: 12/11/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
