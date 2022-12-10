- ORDER YOUR Christmas turkey, goose, duck or chicken now, and get what you want. We also carry oysters and mincemeat. Call Hobbs Market at both phones.
- MISSES ALSPAUGH and Stein will be traveling to Grand Rapids to visit their friend Miss Tierney for a few days. They hope to gather materials and make Christmas ornaments together.
- LITTLE MARY Franklin, age 6 of Old Mission Peninsula, had a narrow escape from death from accidental shooting this forenoon. She paid a visit to two daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Pearl Hill of the Peninsula. While alone, the three girls got into unintended mischief when they found an old revolver. Opal Hill pointed it at Mary and threatened to shoot her. Mary put her hands in front of her face, when the revolver discharged, hitting her in the fleshy part of the wrist. A doctor was summoned and she was transported to Traverse City where an X-Ray and surgery will be required to take the bullet out. She is a frail little girl so this may be a serious endeavor.
- THE SUBSCRIBERS of The Record-Eagle have been annoyed the last week or more by late delivery of the newspaper. The confusion of moving the machinery and material of the Eagle Press into the Herald and Record Company’s building has caused most of the problem. Trouble with the Duplex printing machine added further delays. An expert from the factory in Battle Creek should arrive here later today to overhaul the machine. Hope is that schedules will soon return to normal.
- THE TRAVERSE City Elks have had a very good illustration of the refrain about locking the barn door after the horse is stolen and today purchased a safe. A robbery took place two days ago when $100 was taken from the cash register.
- “DOGS KILLED 12 of our hens yesterday. Any dogs found on my premises hereafter will be given the same dose the hens got.” H.D. Gage
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
