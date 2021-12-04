- THE NAVAL Reserves received necessary equipment last Friday. The Whaleboat that will be used on the Bay by the Traverse City Division of the State Naval Reserves arrived over the G. R. & I. Friday and will be a welcomed addition to the equipment of the sailor boys. The boat is 28 feet in length and has twelve oars upon which the reserves can exercise. It was taken from the Depot this morning and will be stored in the old Beitner factory at the docks.
- THE TRAVERSE City Library had 2,715 books checked out during November.
- THOMAS F. Horan & Brothers presented a request to the City Council for permission to build a roller rink. The structure would be 60 x 165 feet in size, and only one story high made entirely of wood. The exact location is not yet known until further negotiations take place. A similar project is now being run in Ludington by the same company. The question of issuing a permit was sent to the Committee of Fire and Police.
- AN ATTEMPT is now being made by the Canadian Government to use dogs to deliver mail to the Klondike. They are ... dogs useful in hauling loads. They will cost thirty dollars each. We should be sadly at loss without our four footed friend, the dog, and ought to try to make him as comfortable and as happy as possible.
- COMING SOON, and you can’t afford to miss Bargain Hunter Day in Traverse City on January 5, 1912. The business houses have entered into an agreement to dedicate this day to the Bargain Hunter. Practically every business of any importance has agreed to unite to make the above date one grand, big mammoth of bargains day. Watch for further ads in following issues of the Record Eagle on January 3 and the Grand Traverse Herald on January 2.
- THE MEANEST man in town is the one who is always cross, disagreeable and short and sharp in his answers. It may not be the poor fellow’s fault, but that of a faulty liver. Dr. Herrick’s Sugar Coated Pills for your liver may be purchased for 25 cents a box at American Drug. They will clean your gut and revitalize your blood to make you feel better.
News From 110 Years Ago: 12/04/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
