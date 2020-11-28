- EVANGELIST ERSKINE spoke to a large crowd at the Baptist Church here on Saturday on the subject of “The New Birth.” The subject was treated from the practical point of view showing that the new birth makes a Christian man and must make him a good man in every aspect of his life. There is no “clap trap” method states this
- Evangelist from the snakeless Isle, but hard work. These meetings will continue every evening this week starting at 7 p.m.
- A REPORT from Muskogee, Oklahoma states that Negros took possession of the voting booth four miles from Coweta this morning. The white election officials were thrown out as the Negroes declared they would vote.
- JOHN ASHTON has resigned his position as baggage master at the G.R. & I.Station and will leave some time next week to join his father, C.W. Ashton in his new grocery endeavor at Grand Rapids.
- CHIEF OF Police Carsten has made important shifts among the policemen of the city which will give the town better protection than it has had in the past. Patrolman Schneider has been relieved of day duty in the downtown area and transferred to the south side and the west side for night duty. Patrolman Carson is on the downtown beat from noon until midnight and Patrolman Jennings is on the night shift on Front street. Patrolman Hale will cover the East side.
- A BLINDING snow storm near Kaleva last evening, was the cause of the coming together of two locomotives of the M.N.& E. trains. The accident was within the yard limits and what might have been termed a head on collision. Train No. 52 from Grayling was moving at a speed of about two miles per hour. Train No. 3 bound for Traverse City was moving at a speed of eight miles an hour and collided with No. 52. Minor injuries were reported and delays while waiting for relief locomotives.
- ALONZO HART, a butter merchant, was sentenced in Federal Court today for selling oleomargarine without the proper labeling. $1,200 and one year in prison was his punishment.
News from 110 years ago: 11/28/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
