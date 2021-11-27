- COUNTY CLERK Elmer E. White has several applications to be furnished for those who want to secure a headstone for deceased Veterans of the Civil War. According to law, all honorably discharged soldiers and sailors who saw service in the past wars are entitled to one of those markers and the same can be secured by filling out one of these applications. They will be forwarded to the Quartermaster General of the United States Army at Washington and in due course of time the stone will be shipped.
- IT IS Blanket Week at Milliken’s and the entire week is devoted to blanket sale. Prices range from $1.00 for cotton blankets to $9.50 for wool blankets. There are many other splendid values too.
- THURSDAY AFTERNOON a meeting of the grade principals was held at the Central Building to discuss ways to improve physical education. It was decided to hold an entertainment event in December to raise money to purchase equipment to further this endeavor.
- BECAUSE A conductor misread his orders, twelve people were injured today as a result of a wreck of the Ann Arbor railroad. A motor car crashed into a freight, almost completely destroying the motor car. Motorman Elliot of Owosso stuck to his post although seriously injured.
- THE SCHOONER Connie A. Burton, loaded with slabs, is a total wreck at South Manitou Island. She came to anchor in the harbor at an early hour this morning, but was dragged to the beach and pounded to pieces while trying to escape a storm. The crew had a narrow escape. The life saving crew on the island barely had time to get them off the vessel before it broke up. Both spars were out of her before they were able to rescue the men. The Steamer Illinois, an Ann Arbor Car Ferry and a large unknown steamship were also seeking safe harbor.
- THE LINDSEY brothers, who bought the William Huebel farm on the east shore of the peninsula in March of this year, brought to the city Saturday five white carrots which weighed three and a half pounds each. These, they said, were a fair average for what they were harvesting.
News from 110 years ago: 11/27/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
