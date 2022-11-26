- A MAN who refused to divulge his name was found in a drunken condition on the street by Patrolman Carson today. As a warning, he stated that he was a bad man from Cadillac and if he were taken to court would dynamite Carson. He was locked up and when sober will be given a chance to carry out his threat.
- TRAVELING? STEINBERG Brothers has a suit case special. For only 98 cents you can have this suitcase made of Keratol leather, has brass trimmings, catches, lock and key, leather protected corners, steel frame, nicely lined and very good looking. Sizes 22, 24 or 26 inches are available for the same low price. They will handle the hard knocks incident to baggage handling too.
- SLEEPING WITH the windows open is a first aid to health and beauty. But it makes getting up in the morning a chilly ordeal. With a Perfection Smokeless Oil Heater, you can dress in comfort on the coldest day with a touch of a match. Later, you can carry it to another room for warmth. It is as good as a fire, and much cleaner and more convenient. May be seen at a Standard Oil Dealer.
- CATS ARE of a high strung and sensitive nature, easily influenced by their surroundings. If you wish a fine tempered, nice little home loving cat, you must possess some of these attributes yourself. You can not expect to have an amiable animal if you are cranky all the time. Give the animal credit for being a good imitator.
- FIRE CHIEF Murray condemned the ventilating flues at the Central and Elmwood Schools today because they are unsafe and liable to start fires which would result disastrously to children if flames broke out during school hours. The shafts of these two buildings are like the one at Boardman Avenue that caught fire last Thursday morning. It was also found that the fire drill in the different buildings has been neglected and that the Central building alarm system has been out of working order for some time.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
