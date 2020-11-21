- FORMER CHIEF of Police Charles W. Ashton, has purchased a large grocery stock in Grand Rapids and will leave soon for his new home. The new firm, “Ashton Grocery Company”, will be located in one of the best business areas in the city. Miss Laura Ashton will take a position as bookkeeper and cashier. The Ashton family had resided in Traverse City for the past 49 years. Their friends dislike seeing them leave, but wish them the best in their new venture.
- NOTICE: TO the people of Traverse County and Leelanau County: I forbid you to buy my son, Hiram Tremain, any intoxicating liquors. Any man, woman or child in said counties will be punished under the penalty of the law if you do. Semira Tremain.
- RESIDENTS IN the vicinity of Fifth and Wadsworth, were startled at 8:45 last evening to the noise of a loud crash. Upon investigation, they found a large vehicle had run off the east end of Fifth Street and turned turtle on railroad embankment which skirts the edge of the river. Dr. E. B. Minor witnessed the crash and offered assistance. Four young people were pinned under the vehicle and 18 year old Miss Blanche Ramsey did not survive her injuries. Speed and poor weather were the attributing causes. The young driver was also unfamiliar with the street ending.
- FOUR PROGRESSIVE newspapers have merged. Herald and Record Company and Eagle Press have merged into one concern---The Record Eagle. This will benefit all subscribers and advertisers.
- FRIENDS OF “Doggy” Westerman, the popular catcher of the Traverse City State League, will be grieved to learn that Westerman met with a serious accident that may put him out of the game for good. Westerman was working at a mill in Muskegon a few days ago and had the misfortune to suffer the loss of three fingers which were cut off by a band saw. It is unknown which hand it is, but in any case he will probably be unable to play baseball again.
News from 110 years ago: 11/21/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Widespread infection rates prompt Grand Traverse County health officials to change COVID-19 strategy
- Disinformation agents were watching and waiting to exploit an error like Antrim County's
- Two dead, two hospitalized after shooting in Elberta
- Gov. announces public health order restricting gatherings for three weeks
- Michael Ascione, 54, dies
- MSP: Pedestrian killed, investigation ongoing
- 'Dead' northern Mich. voters surprised by their own demise
- Residential water wells test positive for PFAS pollution
- Saints name MacNeil manager
- No merit to viral video targeting GT County's Barlow Post Office
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.