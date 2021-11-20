- CHARLES SMITH, the Acme farmer who disappeared on Wednesday, was found on Friday evening on the corner of Cass and Twelfth Street in a dazen condition when taken in and explains why he can’t give an account of where he has been. He was scantily dressed and said he had no reason to leave home. The day he disappeared, he and his wife were in their buggy when a part broke. He left to get the part to fix it and never returned. Physically he seemed none the worse for his wanderings, his trouble being entirely of a mental nature.
- THE ELECTRICAL storm that swept through the area on Saturday evening was one of the worst that has been experienced in this section for years and heavy damage was caused for the wire company property operating in this city and the surrounding area. Several live wires were blown down and caused considerable worry for the residents. Some fires occurred and a blizzard followed the electrical storm.
- A MEETING of the Board of Trade Aviation Committee was held last evening in the Record Eagle Office. An approval of an exhibition of airship flights on November 28 and 29. The Smith Aeroplane Company has agreed to keep the aviators in the city should the weather be unfavorable on those dates so that the City will not be disappointed. Aerial exhibitions will be held for the first time in this part of the state. This will be a big event.
- FOR SOME time, goods have been disappearing from railroad cars and the depot at Walton Junction. Detectives Kirby and Smith have spent a considerable amount of time ferreting out the cause and succeeded in weaving a net around several boys. These lads not only stole from the cars and depot, but took whiskey from the pockets of passengers waiting for the train. Many arrests are planned.
- WHEN YOU pack your wire doors and screens away, dust them and rub both frame and wire thoroughly with a cloth wet in kerosene.
News from 110 years ago: 11/20/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
