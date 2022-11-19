- A CONTRACT for charges on county cases at the Baybank Hospital was approved as follows: Typhoid cases $14 for the first three weeks and $10 per week thereafter; tuberculosis $14 per week; erysipelas (skin disease) $14 per week; and all other cases $10 per week straight.
- TWENTY SEVEN cars entered in the Chicago Motor Club’s Reliability Run, are scheduled to reach here tomorrow afternoon. The cars come from St. Ignace, a run of 110 miles and will leave in two days for Grand Rapids. Five of the cars are used to carry officials. Standard makes of cars are represented and it will be well worth the time of the people of the city to meet the tourists and examine the cars at Goode’s Garage in Traverse City before they go on to Chicago.
- MR. YOKUM will be at J. W. Milliken to show off his array of furs next Saturday.
- ASSISTANT CASHIER John W. Stibben of the First National Bank of Manistee, confessed that he embezzled $44,000 during the last 18 years for playing the Chicago Stock Market. He began in 1896 to raise money for his invalid son’s doctor bills. He first won and then lost, but got in deeper and deeper. The defaultation was discovered by bank inspector Johnson. Sibben was arrested today.
- A CIVIL Suit for $5,000 libel and criminal action has been instituted by Col. Theodore Roosevelt in Circuit Court here against George A. Newett, publisher of the weekly Iron Ore of Ishpeming, Michigan. In an Oct. 12 issue, appeared an article “The Roosevelt Way” which, it is claimed, stated: “Roosevelt lies and curses in a most disgusting way. He gets drunk too, and that not infrequently, his intimates know about it.” Attorney James H. Pound of Detroit, has been retained by the Progressive candidate to press the action.
- ARBOR DAY was celebrated in Pennsylvania yesterday with the emphasis on stamping out Chestnut Tree blight which has ravaged trees throughout the state.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
