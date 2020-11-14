- WANTED: YOUNG men from this area to prepare for the positions as automobile repairmen, chauffeurs. We make you an expert in ten weeks by mail and assist you in finding a good position. The pay and demand are great! Free model of an automobile with the course. Sample lesson and particulars are free. Write: Empire Automobile Institute, Rochester, New York.
- A REPUBLICAN mass meeting will be held at Steinberg’s Grand Opera House at 8 o’clock this evening. Everyone is invited. Honorable Francis H. Dodds, Judge Kelly S. Searl and Honorable Francis McNamera, each a well known speaker, will afford much enlightenment on the political situation.
- THIS MORNING at 5:20 o’clock, night watchman Parks of the Northern Michigan Asylum, found a dead body on the north side of the main entrance. Superintendent J.D. Munson was summoned and immediately recognized the dead man as J.D. Lamson, one of the inmates of the Institution. The sheet rope he had used to try to escape from his third floor room, broke and he fell thirty feet, being killed instantly.
- THE DREAMLAND Theater will present their high class vaudeville and moving pictures at only 5 and 10 cents. Wagner and Gray will present their farce comedy sketch entitled, “Domestic Trouble”. Miss Thelma Wheeler, singing soubrette and artistic dancer, and Mr. Ray LeClair “a corker from Cork,” will round out the special feature moving pictures. Don’t miss these events!
- A THOMPSONVILLE dispatch was sent to the President of the Aero Balloon Club in St. Louis notifying them that the balloon America II, with August Post and Alan Hawley, passed west over Suttons Bay at dark. The sighting allayed fears to some extent that the balloon had fallen into the wilds of Lake St. John or Algoma, and hopefully gained help from the Indians or lumbermen after no sightings for a while.
News from 110 years ago: 11/14/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
