- T.H. TREGEA, bookkeeper at the Traverse City State Hospital, recently finished a life size portrait painting of the late Hon. James W. Milliken, which is now on exhibition in the Hamilton Clothing Store. Inasmuch as Messrs. Hamilton and Milliken were boyhood friends and later partners in business as long as the later lived, the presence of the picture in the Hamilton Store offers a tender bit of sentiment. The picture is a very good likeness of Mr. Milliken and Mr. Hamilton cordially invites any who may wish to do so to stop in any time to see it.
- NORTHWESTERN UNITED Doctors of Minneapolis, Minnesota, is an association of prominent physicians giving free medical advice, services and medicines at cost. They will be at the Whiting Hotel, Tuesday, November 7 for one day only. No matter what your ailment is, no matter what you have tried, no matter what you have been told, it is to your advantage to listen to one of these specialists. Married ladies must come with their husbands and minors with their parents.
- THIRTEEN MILLION bushels of potatoes are brought to Chicago every year from the farms in the middle west and the trans-Missouri states. Eight or nine million bushels are consumed here and the other four or five million bushels are shipped to other markets.
- WILLIAM ROCKEFELLER, father of John, William and Frank, has been dead since a year ago last May. This is the first word of the mysterious figure in the Rockefeller family since Ida Tarbell’s History of Standard Oil. The whereabouts of the father was unknown to anyone outside the family for years. Even the graves are a secret for the family fears ghouls may invade them.
- SIXTY THREE cars of fruit was the output of the Traverse City Canning Company from June and ending in November. Five cars of strawberries, two of plums, sixteen of peaches, five of cider products, six of cherries, twenty seven of apples and one of jelly. One car was filled with string beans. Next year the Company will devote itself only to fruit, according to owner, L.F. Mikesell. This being his first season, he is deeply appreciative of all the cooperation given to him.
News from 110 years ago: 11/13/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Profanity at finish disqualifies 2nd place Michigan runner
- COVID-19 resurgence pushes Munson to level 'red'
- Landlocked in Benzie: Legal typo spurs drama, foreclosure, auction
- Fred Goldenberg: COLA, Part B premiums affect seniors in 2022
- Judge blocks Traverse City development
- COVID count swells in prolonged surge
- A bittersweet end: Ball drops on Sugar Loaf resort
- Northwest Michigan is growing older
- Iceman Cometh and Slush Cup results
- Costs for top three Boardman River crossings unveiled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.