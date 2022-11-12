- A SCHOOL for women who want to learn to be plumbers, carpenters, builders, and brick layers has begun in New York City. The school has room for 120 people and begins with a staff of six people. The money needed for the building has been raised with private subscriptions. The Masters Builder Association has taken up offering this training after receiving communications from over 60 women requesting it.
- A TELEPHONE call from Provemont last night notified police that “Red” Corcoran had lost his sweater while there hunting and the man who had taken it was headed in the direction of Traverse City. As Thomas C. Dunn of Detroit stepped off the train, he was nabbed by Patrolman Carson and after a search the sweater was found under another sweater and coat. Evidently Dunn had not counted on the keen eyes of the law.
- HAD IT not been for little Mary Frankowski, who declared that the body supposed to be her mother was not her parent, the family might have buried the wrong body. The corpse shipped from Traverse City had been switched with the mother’s body. The situation was soon rectified.
- THE HOME of Mrs. Donner, 511 West Tenth Street, was the scene of a merry baby birthday party Wednesday afternoon. She entertained fifteen tiny tots with their mothers in honor of her son Darwin’s first birthday.
- A REMARKABLE wreck occurred a mile outside of Reed City at 11:30 last Saturday. The G. R. and I. passenger train number 5 struck a spread rail and four coaches, containing about 200 people, mostly women and children, were thrown violently over a four foot embankment. Three cars rolled on their side. Another car went nearly turtle. The track was demolished for 1,200 feet. Some injuries required medical attention.
- “I AM Seven”. Every seventh person gets free admission and skate tickets, and they wear a card during the evening with “I am Seven” on it. Join the fun at The Roller Rink.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
