- THE ELMWOOD Avenue Mothers will hold their meeting tomorrow evening at the High School. The program will be a discussion led by Professor I.B. Gilbert, “Is A College Education Necessary and Practical”? Mayor Wilhelm and Mr. Curtis, High School Principal, will also speak. A fine musical program will follow. The program begins at 8 o’clock and all fathers are especially invited.
- A DISPATCH from Lake Ann states that a huge balloon was sighted over that place this afternoon with the basket and occupants being quite distinct. This is believed to be one of ten balloons in the International Race for the Bennett Cup which started yesterday in St. Louis. The balloon was sailing toward Traverse City. It passed Cedar at 5:10.
- PAUL WINOWICKI, of Elmwood Township, admitted to Justice Gage that he had used indecent language in the presence of a woman. He received a fine of $5.00 and court costs of $5.75 with the alternative of spending 20 days in jail.
- THIRTY SEVEN years ago, the present firm of J.W. Milliken was established under the name of Hamilton & Milliken in the building now occupied by E.C. Lewis and O.A. Johnson. In 1884, having outgrown that building, they moved to the present location. In 1904 it was found necessary to enlarge the store until the Milliken Store now occupies 22,500 square feet floor space. It has only been by dealing fair with our customers that has made this growth possible. Isn’t that the kind of a store you want to make your store?
- FRED H. KALLET, who was the Editor of the Benzie County Leader at that place, was arrested today in Copemish on a charge of jumping a board bill. He was taken to Cadillac where he was placed in jail. He was evidently not making a success in the newspaper business and owed $30 in board and had not paid his employees. He said he was going to Traverse City, but the hotel owner was suspicious and had him watched. When he was arrested in Copemish, he had a ticket to Toledo on his person.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
