- IT HAS been recently demonstrated that one dog can cause a whole lot of trouble. A young hound belonging to Charles Koenig was placed in the care of a man near the sanitarium when Koenig left the city. The dog ran away and was placed in the hands of the Poundmaster Gegner. He held it for the lawful length of time and sold it to Mary Amler. The dog was recognized by the owner who lay claim to it. Both parties ended up in court. The woman was paid back the monies she had spent on the dog. Soon after, she sold the dog to John Tenant. The dog disappeared and was found in Amler’s custody again. She moved to Detroit with the dog illegally. Detroit police confiscated the dog and shipped it back to Traverse City.
- MRS. MARGARET Hyland, age 74 and a patient at the Traverse City State Hospital, was found dead in her bed early this morning. Superintendent J.D. Munson was notified and an investigation began. Mrs. Hyland’s feet were tied to the foot of the bed and a tie was wrapped around her neck. Mrs. Phoebe Roelfs, age 40, also a patient and her room mate, said she strangled Hyland because she disturbed her sleep. Mrs. Roelfs will undoubtedly be transferred to the asylum for the criminally insane.
- PRESIDENT TAFT today issued his annual proclamation designation Thursday, November 30 as a day of thanksgiving and prayer. Rich harvests, individual prosperity, enlarged markets, and freedom from war and pestilence are mentioned in the preamble.
- THE SALVATION Army wishes to call attention to the fact that as the weather grows cooler, calls for temporary aid are increasing and the need for warm clothing and shoes has arrived. When the need is there, the clothing is distributed free--otherwise sold for a few pennies to aid the treasury. During the past thirteen days, seventeen calls for help have been received.
- THE “COTTAGE Home”, one of the pioneer hotels of the city, and recently used as a stopping place for tourists, has been converted into an apartment house.
- J.D. WEISS, of Bingham, dug a potato from his field yesterday weighing in at a whopping 6½ pounds.
News From 110 Years Ago: 11/06/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
