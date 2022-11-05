- THE TRAVERSE City State Bank has issued its fall and winter train schedule, which is published in vest pocket size for convenience of the public. Copies can be secured at the bank.
- LADIES OF Immaculate Conception Church will have a baked good sale at Milliken’s Store Saturday afternoon.
- THE WOODEN floor of a jewelry workshop becomes valuable after a few years because of the gold dust that is tramped into the pores of the wood and into the cracks. A manufacturing jeweler who moved not too long ago, got permission to tear up the old floor and replace it with a new one after he moved. The boards and dirt were burned to ashes and yielded a profit of $125 in gold after all expenses of the new floor and smelting were paid.
- THE BIRCH logs that are to be used in building the bungalows that are to be a feature of the Michigan Land and Apple Show, to be held in Grand Rapids this month, have been sent forward from Glen Haven. The logs come from the private forest of D.H. Day, President of the Western Michigan Development Bureau. The logs are handsome specimens of white birch and were secured as a result of a vast amount of effort on the part of the woodsmen. The Day Forest, which consists of 1400 acres of second growth hardwood, is now 40 years old and is the most important private proposition of its kind in the state.
- THE FIRST hunting accident to be reported this season occurred Sunday afternoon when Elijah Ransom was shot by a companion while hunting partridge near Long Lake. Mr. Ransom and a party of four drove to the lake in the afternoon and shortly after dinner went by boat to the east side of the lake. The hunters were in different parts of the woods shooting when Ransom was hit in the left arm and both legs. No one knows which person’s shots hit Ransom. He was taken to his home, Beachwood Dairy Farm on Rural Route No. 6. He is doing as well as can be expected.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.