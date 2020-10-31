- THE STEEL Steamer James Reed, with a cargo of ore, collided with the steel steamer Martin Mullins, loaded with coal on the St. Clair flats today. They were grounded to prevent sinking. No one was injured.
- SCHOOL IS let out for the next two weeks to allow the children to help their parents with potato picking in Nessen City.
- THURSDAY EVENING, about 50 friends of the newly married Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Send, decided to serenade the newlyweds. They knew they were staying at the home of Mrs. Palmer on Washington Street. The din was so loud, that the couple retreated out the back door of the house to their rooms in Wynkoop flats. The serenaders were not aware of this and continued their singing until a policeman came and broke up the party.
- THE LION Bowling Alleys will open for the season this coming Monday. They have been repaired and put into first class shape by Manager Rosser. No finer alleys can be found in northern Michigan.
- MAYOR WILHELM has been besieged with many applications for the office of the Chief of Police for Traverse City. Deputy State Game Warden, Allen Smith and Emory Dumas, a drayman, have numerously signed petitions to present to the Mayor. No matter how many names or petitions are presented, the Mayor said he will rely on his own good judgment. He will be presented with a string of names to ponder.
- SHERIFF SHUTER was called to Kingsley yesterday where he arrested Jesse Brown, who is charged with shoplifting at the Parker Store. It is alleged that he purloined a suit case, a fur coat, hat, five shirts and three pairs of woolen socks. He endeavored to make his escape on the train, but just as it was pulling out, Sheriff Shuter walked up to him and arrested him. He is now in jail awaiting trial.
- TO WHOM it may concern: Captain Emory has decided not to go north with the Steamer Fanny Rose on hunting trip this fall.
News from 110 years ago: 10/31/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
