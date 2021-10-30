- W.W. GOBLE, while out at his farm last week, had a very peculiar experience. He literally had a Bee in his Bonnet. He had taken his hat off and laid it on a chair before eating dinner, and after hurriedly finishing his meal, picked the hat up again. Much to his surprise and consternation he was emphatically informed that a large hornet had taken up residence quarters in his headgear. Needless to say, Mr. Goble removed his hat immediately, but to no avail, for the hornet had done its work. Goble was in serious condition for the next two hours or more. His face swelled and he declared he never knew his heart to beat so violently as then. However, today he seems none the worse from his unpleasant experience.
- SATURDAY, IMMENSE schools of young perch attempted to migrate from the Bay to the Boardman Lake but they were too small to make the fish ladder at the Hannah & Lay Company flour mill dam. W.D.C. Germaine discovered the situation and enlisted the help of several men with buckets who he hired to scoop up the young fish and transfer them to the other side of the dam where they could make their way into the lake.
- HEAVY FROSTS are unusually late this year. The first real killing frost appeared late Monday night. Heretofore there had not been enough frost to kill the potato vines which has set back the digging. Even the beech and other nuts have not fallen from the trees in as great a quantity as other years. Taken in all, this has been one of the longest growing seasons this vicinity has known and has so far proved a setback to the weather prophets who have been contending an early and hard winter.
- A NUMBER of people in the vicinity about 5 o’clock yesterday morning, saw a comet in the eastern sky. The phenomenon showed up very distinctly. This morning, however, those who arose early to see it, were disappointed as the sky was too cloudy.
- THE BAYBANK Hospital, which has been in operations at 853 East Front Street under the management of Mrs. W.E. Fish, has been undergoing repairs. It now has a modern operating room with every convenience for taking care of all classes of cases.
News from 110 years ago: 10/30/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
