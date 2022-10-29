- WHEN A five passenger automobile is buried in sand so that the axles rest on the ground, and when the car is tipped so that it threatens to overturn at any moment, the task of getting out of the perilous position is about enough to discourage anyone. Nevertheless, that is the task that four men faced last evening and early this morning. They were returning from a twenty five mile ride out the peninsula with no problems. The return trip, however, is when the near disaster occurred. The car went off the road where some grading had been worked on to ready for paving. The stretch of sand proved too much for the automobile and off into a ditch it went. With boards borrowed from a local farmer and with manpower and determination, they finally righted the car and returned to the City.
- A LETTER was received this morning by Amil F. Nerlinger, from his father, John Nerlinger, who disappeared September 26. The letter was sent from Seattle and stated that he had arrived there on September 30. Beyond stating that he was nervous and tired, no reason for his disappearance was given. He will be cared for while in Seattle, and will probably not be brought home until he is thoroughly rested and able to make the trip.
- THE ASBURY Ladies Aid Society will meet at the home of Mrs. Windover, 726 Second Street, Wednesday afternoon at 2:00. A full attendance is desired as there is an important question to be settled.
- BUY A BOX of Galvanic Soap-100 cakes–today from your grocer. Take the front panel and wrappers to the Branch Premier Department in the store of J.W. Slater, 120 E. Front Street, Traverse City and receive absolutely free, a set of six teaspoons or 3 dessert or soup spoons of Rogers A1 heavy steel plate utensils. This offer lasts until December 15.
- The Economy Store on Front Street, has just received the finest line of hair switches up to 34 inches in length. We also take orders for special colors.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
