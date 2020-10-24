  • DETECTIVES TODAY declared that the arrest of the Times dynamiters is expected in a few hours. They refuse details but numerous telegrams from Mexico indicate that arrests in Los Angeles are promised.
  • IT IS said that it is a common occurrence for a train to be brought to a standstill on the Scottish Highlands by the force of the wind.
  • THE YOUNG people of the First Methodist Episcopal Church are planning the second annual Old People’s service for Sunday morning. Carriages will be provided for those who prefer to ride or are unable to walk to church. Call Mrs. Stella Bailey, 410 State Street, phone 138, by Saturday afternoon. The church auditorium will be decorated for the occasion and the Pastor will preach an appropriate sermon. Each older person will be given a flower as a memento and token of appreciation.
  • SCHOOL OPENED this year with the Junior Class of 29 boys and 48 girls. The boys however, make up in spirit and enthusiasm what they lack in numbers. The President is Robert Murchie; Vice President, Margaret Petertyl; Secretary, Jesse Kilpatrick; and Treasurer, William McGregor. The class had already planned and carried out a hay ride on Friday, September 20.
  • TOMORROW AT 7:00, free soap week begins and ends Saturday night. Purchase one 25 cent bar of Galvanic Soap and receive a ten cent bar of Palmolive 48. Grocers in the surrounding area will participate in this offer, so hurry on in and get your free bar of soap.
  • A MAN in a London Hospital died of Asiatic Cholera of the most virulent form. Authorities are alarmed and tried to suppress the news.
  • THE PUPILS in Central School Building had a fire drill today, getting out of the building in a minute and a half. This is the first fire drill that has been held this year. More drills will be held as long as the weather permits.

