- DETECTIVES TODAY declared that the arrest of the Times dynamiters is expected in a few hours. They refuse details but numerous telegrams from Mexico indicate that arrests in Los Angeles are promised.
- IT IS said that it is a common occurrence for a train to be brought to a standstill on the Scottish Highlands by the force of the wind.
- THE YOUNG people of the First Methodist Episcopal Church are planning the second annual Old People’s service for Sunday morning. Carriages will be provided for those who prefer to ride or are unable to walk to church. Call Mrs. Stella Bailey, 410 State Street, phone 138, by Saturday afternoon. The church auditorium will be decorated for the occasion and the Pastor will preach an appropriate sermon. Each older person will be given a flower as a memento and token of appreciation.
- SCHOOL OPENED this year with the Junior Class of 29 boys and 48 girls. The boys however, make up in spirit and enthusiasm what they lack in numbers. The President is Robert Murchie; Vice President, Margaret Petertyl; Secretary, Jesse Kilpatrick; and Treasurer, William McGregor. The class had already planned and carried out a hay ride on Friday, September 20.
- TOMORROW AT 7:00, free soap week begins and ends Saturday night. Purchase one 25 cent bar of Galvanic Soap and receive a ten cent bar of Palmolive 48. Grocers in the surrounding area will participate in this offer, so hurry on in and get your free bar of soap.
- A MAN in a London Hospital died of Asiatic Cholera of the most virulent form. Authorities are alarmed and tried to suppress the news.
- THE PUPILS in Central School Building had a fire drill today, getting out of the building in a minute and a half. This is the first fire drill that has been held this year. More drills will be held as long as the weather permits.
News from 110 years ago: 10/24/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Record-Eagle Photos
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Cass Road floods, property owners steamed
- Northern Lower Michigan sees 8% jump in COVID-19 cases in last week
- Central High School shut down for 2 days after positive COVID-19 case
- Flooding halts drivers; rain to continue
- Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Grand Traverse, Roscommon counties
- Implicit bias, white privilege on the agenda at Leelanau training
- National Guard halts testing events statewide after soldiers infected with COVID-19
- Namesake of Don's Drive-In dies
- More Traverse City sites tapped as possible COVID-19 public exposure sites
- Officials report 10K gallon sewage spill in Beulah; flushed wet wipes caused a clog
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Cass Road floods, property owners steamed
- Northern Lower Michigan sees 8% jump in COVID-19 cases in last week
- Central High School shut down for 2 days after positive COVID-19 case
- Flooding halts drivers; rain to continue
- Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Grand Traverse, Roscommon counties
- Implicit bias, white privilege on the agenda at Leelanau training
- National Guard halts testing events statewide after soldiers infected with COVID-19
- Namesake of Don's Drive-In dies
- More Traverse City sites tapped as possible COVID-19 public exposure sites
- Officials report 10K gallon sewage spill in Beulah; flushed wet wipes caused a clog
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.