- NO COUNTY in Michigan will take better care of its poor and dependent upon charity than that of Grand Traverse County. The new county infirmary now nearing completion on the county farm four miles south of the city, is one of the most modern, comfortable and up to date that can be found anywhere. Some years ago the Supervisors purchased the twenty acres that the infirmary will rest on. Financing took a special act of legislation after the voters disapproved monies for it. When the building is completed, inmates will have a place for relieving their stress.
- THE OPENING season for deer hunting began yesterday and numerous hunters from this city and vicinity have already gone or are arranging their expeditions. M.L. Lake, A.B. and Julius Huellmantel, John Dyer and J.N. Martinek left this City for Kenton in the U.P. While these gentlemen will be hunting deer, they will also devote considerable time to inspecting timber holdings which they own in that section.
- ED MADARY, Superintendent of the Humidor Regulator Company’s factory in this city, will leave for Detroit tomorrow to install 25 humidors. They will be placed in cigar cases of the largest hotels and cigar stores in Detroit. The humidor is the latest device for equalizing the temperature of a cigar case and maintaining a moisture that prevents the cigars from getting too dry. It is conceded that this is the best device ever invented and its operation is perfect.
- C.C. CHESSHIER caught a squirrel a few days ago, which is considered by the local sportsmen who have seen it, to be either a freak or an unknown specimen of the squirrel family. The animal has decidedly pink eyes. Its color is very similar to a red squirrel with the exception that it is a much lighter shade and devoid of a dark stripe down its back. The animal is not very active in the day time but makes up for it at night. Some think its pink eyes allow it to see better at night. The squirrel is on exhibit at Fisher’s Barber Shop for the time being.
News From 110 Years Ago: 10/23/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
