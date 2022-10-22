- THE SUDDEN increase in defective eyesight among school children is due to moving pictures. This is the declaration of Dr. Carl Henning at the National Hygiene Exposition in Washington, D.C.
- PICKLE ARE now in season! Dills are selling for 12 cents a dozen; Sours for 6 cents a dozen; Sweets for 10 cents a dozen ... May be purchased at the Majestic Quality Store.
- IN AN opinion rendered by Michigan’s Attorney General, it would be impossible to use voting machines for balloting for two constitutional amendments due to the fact that they are of a considerable length and are not able to be abbreviated. The machines may be used for regular ballots and printed separate ballots will be required for the amendments.
- A FIFTY dollar reward is being offered for any information leading to the present whereabouts of John Nerlinger. Nerlinger, a farmer living about six miles southeast of Traverse City, left his home Thursday, September 26 to attend the Fair. He put his horse in the barn, then went to the bank and drew out a sum of money. The 64 year old has not been heard from since. Contact Amil Nerlinger or Chief of Police Johnson or Sheriff Shutter of Traverse City with any information.
- HALF A DOZEN launches and thirty Traverse City people, including Mayor W.D.C. Germaine, were marooned at Neahtawanta last evening and forced to spend the night at the harbor there. The parties had gone to Bowers Harbor yesterday for a day of fishing when the wind picked up without warning. The group was forced to seek shelter at the Hotel, farm houses and one man slept on the dock. Two boats that set out were forced to seek shelter at the island and spent the night in the dance pavilion. Telephone calls were established to allay the fears of friends and relatives in the City waiting for the group’s return.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.