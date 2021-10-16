- ON SATURDAY, two young men were driving along East Front Street with a wagon in which was loaded a cow and when the cow concluded she had had enough of a ride, jumped out. She landed safely in the road. The men in the wagon never looked back to see what had happened and continued to drive on at a lively clip. Someone in the vicinity saw what had happened and caught the cow and tied her to a fire hydrant thinking the owner would return. Night came the cow began to bellow so loudly that the residents called the police. The police took the cow to the barn at the driving park until the owner realizes he is missing a cow and comes to claim her.
- THE WOMAN who does NOT care about fashion’s latest demands will like to know about these skirts. They are made from “Altman” Voiles; the name that guarantees quality. It is a lot we carried over from last spring, so they are not up-to-date as to style, but are dependable as to service. Former prices were up to $18.50 and are now $6.50 to $8.50 at J.W. Milliken, Inc.
- THE FLOOD in southern Colorado and northern New Mexico is receding rapidly today, but it is impossible to determine the number of casualties as the flooded sections are isolated. A hundred miles of Rio Grande railroad tracks is washed away and numerous fatalities are reported but unconfirmed.
- TWO MEN killed and two seriously injured is the result of a head-on collision between two freight trains on the Wheeling & Lake Erie. One of the crews overran their orders, is believed to have been the cause.
- IN JUSTICE Covery’s court this morning, Alfred Bolton pleaded guilty to a charge of killing rabbits and other game out of season. He was fined $25.00 and costs of $5.95. If the fine is not forthcoming, 90 days in the Detroit House of Correction is the alternative. Up to one o’clock this afternoon, the fine had not been paid.
- BARNETT BLENDER, the well known German eyesight specialist from Cadillac, will again be in Fife Lake at the Hobbs Hotel, Tuesday, October 17. Call and see him about your eyes. Cross eyes straightened without the use of a knife. Consultation is free.
News From 110 Years Ago: 10/16/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
