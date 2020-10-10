  • EVER-KEEP CANNING Tablets are now available at Wait’s Drug Store. They improve the freshness, coloring, and flavoring of any canned article and preserves it against deterioration. Safe, simple, reliable, convenient and economical and guaranteed under the food laws. Ten cents a package.
  • TOMORROW AT 2:00, will occur one of the greatest events of the season in the form of a grand clash at the State League Park between the Lions and the Sunny Souths. These two teams met last Sunday and in the battle that ensued, the Lions were the victors. The Sunny Souths claimed the ump was to blame for their defeat and challenged the Lions to another fray to settle the dispute. The well-known ump, “Duff” McDonald has agreed to officiate.
  • AN INSANE man was picked up by the police on State Street last evening and transported to the jail. Authorities believe he is the man who set fire to the barn of Robert Dobson, destroying all of its contents and animals. A Blood Hound was brought to the site and covered great distances to Traverse City where the man was found raving about setting fires and seeing sparks flying high.
  • “No amount of book learning or worldly success will compensate for a lack of good manners, while the possession of genuinely good manners will make ample amends for many little gaps in the field of human knowledge.”
  • DR. HARLEN MACMULLEN of Manistee, accompanied by his bride of a few days, arrived in the city today on a most novel wedding trip. Dr. MacMullen and Mrs. MacMullen are making the trip from Manistee to Petoskey on horseback. Both are expert riders and lovers of the sport. The entire round trip should take ten days.
  • MAYOR WILHELM has asked Chief of Police C.W. Ashton to resign. The Mayor claims that Ashton has not cleaned up the city and does not work in harmony with the Mayor. Chief Ashton has 30 days to respond.

Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.

