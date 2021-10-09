- WHILE THE exhibits at the fair were most excellent and some of the collections worthy of more than ordinary comment, among the most conspicuous were the exhibits from the Traverse City State Hospital. The display of pedigree Holstein cattle is always accorded as one of the finest in the state. The exhibits of fruits and vegetables were exceptionally fine, showing what can be accomplished by the management of the Asylum farm. These products can not be excelled anywhere in the state but being displayed by a state institution, could not, therefore, compete for premiums.
- UNIVERSAL DAY at J. W. Slater, 120 Front Street, will be held Oct. 16 and 17. A free solid oak rocker will be given with the purchase of a range or heater. Rogers A-1 guaranteed service for six utensils, in a lovely chest, will be given free with the purchase of a heater or range. Universal stoves and heaters are the best in the business. Plan to attend early on those days!
- THE ENTIRE country around Ann Arbor is being scoured for three yeggmen (safe crackers). They blew the safe of Treasurer Campbell’s office at the University of Michigan. They escaped with very little loot. Watchman Armbuster discovered the men and exchanged several shots. It is assumed no one was hurt.
- THE WOMAN who buys underwear should not buy just any underwear. Those who live in steam heated houses do not need the same weights as those who live in the country and are necessarily out in the cold more. We believe we have solved the problem by stocking enough weights and qualities to suit the requirement of every woman. Athena, Forest Mills and Mentor products may be seen at J.W. Milliken, Inc.
- GOVERNOR OSBORN has appointed J.W. Hannen, Frank D. Wade and John R. Santo of Traverse City as delegates to the Lakes-to-the Gulf deep waterway meeting of the Chicago Conference being held in Chicago.
News from 110 years ago: 10/09/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
