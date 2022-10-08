- VERDICTS OF “guilty” in the cases of two of the three young men charged with entering the store of Mrs. Agnes Pierce on East Front Street recently, and of “not guilty” in the case of the third man, were brought in by the Circuit Court jury this morning. Harry LaBell and John King were convicted of the offense and Thomas Dellow was acquitted.
- FROM PRESENT indications, this will be a good year for the bowling game in the city. C.O. Corbitt has been secured to manage the Lion Alleys and repairs will be completed soon, and the bowling season will begin.
- BLOODHOUNDS HAVE joined the search party for Frank Stoops, accused of killing his wife. Yesterday, Bloodhounds from the Coopersville Kennels were sent to the scene, but for some reason refused to work. Today ex-Sheriff Kittle of Antrim County and his dogs are trying to pick up the trail. Stoops could have easily gotten to water and taken a boat to safety.
- WILLIAM TRUAX, a Cadillac man, had a narrow escape from death when he chose a railroad track for a bed. He had been indulging pretty freely during the evening and wandered down to the G. R. & I. Depot. Using one rail for a pillow and another for a foot rest, he passed out. No one noticed him until the beam of an oncoming locomotive shone on him and an employee at the depot rushed out and pulled him off the track, not a minute too soon. He was arrested for being drunk and disorderly and spent the rest of the night in jail.
- THOMPSONVILLE’S FIRST Fair is now at its height and is providing a much more elaborate fair than anticipated. Exhibitors from far and wide are approaching the city and the business men are negotiating for an 80 acre parcel to be purchased for annual county fairs to be held each fall. Art exhibits and farm products have proven to be a good draw. A number of amusements and attractions show that this can be a success each year.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
