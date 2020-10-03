- THE BARN belonging to Robert Dobson burned to the ground with all its contents destroyed at 5 a.m. There was no insurance. The barn contained the season’s crops of hay, grain and feed all grown on the farm, along with two horses and one cow. It is believed that tramps set fire to the barn. This is the second fire in several years this family has suffered.
- MR. C.K. BUCK has returned from extensive travel out west. In speaking of his trip, Mr. Buck declares that he found nothing that would equal the advantages of the Grand Traverse region, in spite of the fact that great pains were taken to show him the best their area afforded. Farmers who had traveled to our region from out west also avowed that our climate, beauty and attractions make it the finest area to be in. “There is nothing like Michigan,” Buck stated.
- MRS. HARRISON has returned from Chicago where she has been inspecting all the latest designs in afternoon and evening gowns and is ready to meet with her customers at 509 Union St. Phone: Citz. 851 for an appointment.
- FROM 15 TO 25 people were killed in an explosion early this morning at the Los Angeles Times plant, wrecking the entire plant while the main edition was being run. The cause is a mystery. The result of a desperate war between the owner, Harrison Gray Otis, who made the times one of the biggest open shop newspapers, and the unions, it is openly charged that the enemies of the newspaper dynamited the plant. It is announced that, “Enemies of industrial freedom did the dynamiting. We have received many threats,” stated Otis. The unions deny any responsibility.
- HUBERT LATHAM, today, flying a monoplane, broke the world’s speed record flying 41 miles in 35 minutes. Later in the day, a pilot broke the height record in a biplane, rising to a height of 9,228 feet. Both events took place in Rouy, France.
- BUY YOUR wood now green, and have it dry for the winter, and you’ll save 50 cents a load. $2.00 per load green, $2.50 per load dry.
- Two cords to a load and all hard wood. Contact Oval Wood Dish Company at Phone: 87.
News from 110 years ago: 10/03/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
