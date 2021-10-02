- THE STEAMER Three Brothers, loaded with hardwood lumber, was waterlogged off South Manitou Island yesterday afternoon. She lost her deck load and the captain was forced to beach her. The vessel is full of water and in bad condition. Her stern and part of her smokestack are under water now. If the weather keeps fine and they can get a wrecker at once she may be saved; otherwise she will be a total loss. The crew was taken off with the surf boat by Captain Kent and lifesaving crew of South Manitou Island.
- BUCKLEY PEOPLE are determined not to be left behind in the great procession of progress and in order to let the people of the region know that they are very much on the map as an agricultural section, they are going to hold a fair next week. This fair promises to hold up to the standards of some of the larger fairs in the area. In addition to displays of grain, fruit, vegetables and stocks, there will be continuous entertainment.
- TRAVERSE CITY AND Cadillac Day at the fair yesterday exceeded even the most sanguine expectations. Fully 8,000 men, women, and children thronged the grounds and enjoyed the exhibits. No such crowd ever attended an enterprise in Traverse City where an admission fee was charged. Traffic was so congested that many did not go. This illustrates what a street car line might do for Traverse City.
- ALL SCHOOLS in the area were closed today so that the children could enjoy school day at the fair. Unfortunately, the weather did not cooperate and rain storms abounded. This did not keep the children away as they ignored the weather. While the rain put a damper on the program today, the attendance of children was good under the circumstances, and the fair management exerted themselves to make it pleasant for them.
- CHRIS BREIGHTUP and family, of 513 North Cedar Street, had a narrow escape from being cremated this morning when they awoke and found their house in flames. From all indications, the fire started in the kitchen area of the house. The building and furniture were destroyed but are covered by $800 insurance.
News from 110 years ago: 10/02/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
