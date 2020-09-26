- The L. C. B. A., branch No. 1022 gave a farewell party in honor of Mrs. Will Bracken at the home of her mother, Mrs. Ludka, 311 Vine St. yesterday. Cards and music were enjoyed and a pot luck supper was served. Mr. and Mrs. Bracken leave soon for Manistee, where they will make their future home.
- Alderman Oscar Simpson and M. A. Umlor, accompanied by Superintendent of Water Works H. O Joynt, left today for Grand Rapids on a trip of inspection of lighting, to determine what style of lamps are best to be used in lighting the streets of the city.
- Don’t forget the lecture at Steinberg’s opera house tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. on the sun, moon and solar system by the telescope man.
Owing to the rain, the football game which was to have been played this afternoon on the 12th St. grounds, between the local high school team and the Mancelona eleven has been postponed. Those who purchased tickets for this afternoon can use them for admission to the next game. Many were the disappointed people when they learned that the game had been called off on account of the wet weather. At 9:26 this morning the grounds had not been put into shape and as the weather did not look favorable it was decided to telegraph the Mancelona team not to come.
H. J. Lemcool, who lives on R. F. D. No 5, has returned from Grand Rapids and Detroit, where he has been attending the West Michigan fair and the State fair. At Grand Rapids he made three entries: one as professional market gardener, which took first premium, $20, another entry, a collection of produce grown exclusively from seed from the Burpee Co., who offered a prize of $20, for the best collection grown from their seeds, won first prize for him. An exhibit of fruit, grain and vegetables as a sample of Leelanau County productions was awarded second prize, $50, and the same collection took third at the State Fair at Detroit, $40. Mr. Lemcool is well pleased with his trip and expects to make similar entries at the fairs next year.
- Mrs. Martha Davis, the youngest and only surviving sister of John Brown, of Harper’s Ferry fame, died at the home of her son, Frank Davis, at Bendon, at 6:10 this morning. With her at the time of her death were the family of Frank Davis and a nephew, Salmon Brown, who has made his home with the Davis family. Mrs. Martha Curtis, of Traverse City, has been there several days, being an old friend of Mrs. Davis.
- Bracken Heiges paid the penalty last night for having recently become a Benedict. About 25 members of the Eagles organization surprised him at his home and, without previous notification, brought him downtown, forming a procession which was led by a band composed of a bass drum, a guitar, mandolin and a banjo. After the crowds had all sized up the bridegroom, he was taken to the Eagles hall where a spread was given in his honor, and after due consideration he was allowed to return home. Mr. Heiges did not forget his duties as newly turned Benedict, settling up cigars and other refreshments for his friends when they surprised him at his home.
- Mrs. Morrison has returned from Chicago where she has been inspecting all the latest designs in afternoon and evening gowns and is ready to meet her customers at 509 Union St. Citz. phone 581.
- Jupiter and Mars may now be observed through the telescope early in the evening from the Union Street bridge. Later in the evening the rings of Saturn may be observed from the corner of Front and Cass streets.
