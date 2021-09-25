- MRS. FRED Milbert, who lives a few miles south of the city, had an exciting experience a few days ago. While driving home about seven o’clock in the evening, she was halted by two men who grasped the bridle of her horse with the apparent intention of robbery. The men were slightly taken off guard when the woman lashed the horse vigorously with the whip. The horse made a plunge throwing one of the men violently to the ground who appeared considerably hurt. Being so dark, Mrs. Milbert was unable to see the men well enough to give a description. This is one of many incidents of strange prowlers in the area in recent months.
- TODAY WAS an ideal day for the Grand Opening of the Grand Traverse Region Fair. The joyful refrain of “let’s go to the Fair” was heard throughout the city streets as throngs of people rushed to the Fair this afternoon. A clear, blue sky put a smile on everyone’s face.
- THE FIRST National Bank accepts savings deposits of one dollar or more. They believe that the man or woman who does not save a portion of their income is pretty sure to live beyond their means, and someday reverses or sickness will come along and they will have no money to procure the necessities of life. Prudence now in the form of a Savings Account will provide protection in later years.
- THE GRAMMAR Grades at Oak Park School were given a treat last Thursday when Reverend Chapin of the Congregational Church told of his experiences in China. The talk, besides being entertaining, was instructive on China’s geography and characteristics.
- The SEVENTH and Eighth Graders also at Oak Park School, were busy cleaning the lot west of the school for a playground. Their first act will be war on sand burrs. It may be possible to have school gardens at the back of the lot next spring.
- “THE END is near”. This is the last week of our great Closing Out Sale. Most of our stock is disposed of but we still have a few exceptional bargains on hand. Come at once to The Cable Piano Company, 223 East Front Street to see for yourself.
News From 110 Years Ago: 09/25/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Norte board ousts group founder, community recoils
- Details of settlement agreement between Record-Eagle, TCAPS released
- TC leaders could discipline city manager
- Martin speaks out before city commissioners affirm firing
- Court decision on school ownership reopens Interlochen wounds
- Munson to require employee COVID vaccination
- DNR euthanizes TC bear
- Coming out of the shadows: Disc jockey gives voice to mental illness struggles
- 8 area teams in Week Four AP football poll
- GTB citizen found dead on Old Mission Peninsula beach; autopsy to determine cause of death
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.