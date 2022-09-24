- “POST TOASTIES nutritious are simply delicious; They’re flaky and crispy and brown. Their exquisite flavor has surely won favor; Just try them and banish that frown.” This was one of 50 jingles that the Postum Company in Battle Creek, Michigan paid $1,000 for in their contest.
- BOTH CONTESTANTS are in fine shape for the big wrestling match at the Grand Opera House this evening. The match is for the championship of Michigan. Johnny Clark of this city is the challenger and Farmer Burns is the present holder of the title. Good preliminaries consisting of six round boxing bouts will be staged. The first begins sharply at 8:30 p.m.
- THE REID Auto Company has accepted the agency for the Paige Detroit car and their delivery of the 1913 models will arrive any day now. There are two models of five passenger touring cars. The larger will sell for about $1,000 and the smaller for about $800. Improvements at their garage on Park Street are nearing completion.
- THE ONLY accident to be reported on account of congested traffic while immense crowds were returning from League Park yesterday afternoon was when the bus carrying the Manistee ball players ran into the surrey owned by Will Wright. The hind wheels were badly smashed up on the rig but no one was hurt and no other damage was done.
- FOR SEVERAL years the police department of the city has had trouble with people breaking into cottages located at Birchwood and on the north side of Front Street. The cottages are on the direct route of people coming and going out the peninsula and there has always been a certain class of people who delight in breaking into the cottages when the owners are away. In the future it will be well for those who are found guilty of this practice to desist at once or they can be prosecuted on a criminal charge that will land them behind bars for a five or ten year term. Owners are getting tired of these events and the cost for repairing damages.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
