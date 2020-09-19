- The Grand Traverse Exhibit at the West Michigan State fair is the biggest, most elaborate and most comprehensive ever displayed there. The display consists of a fine collection of fruits, vegetables, grains, seeds, and the glass jar display by the local board of trade, besides numerous views of the fine farms and orchards of the Grand Traverse region. Twenty prizes were taken, approximating more than $200 in money.
- Mayor Wilhelm was surprised to receive by long distance telephone yesterday, a request to deliver an address at a fair at Toledo. The mayor declined the invitation.
- A derailment of one coach of Pere Marquette passenger train No. 1 at Interlochen this afternoon, delayed the train for about 20 minutes. No one was injured.
- FOR RENT--Small house on Monroe street. $4.00 per month. Mrs. O’Rourke, 602 West Eleventh Street.
- The east sidewalk on north Union street at the Caldwell & Loudon wagon works, has been extended, until it is about five feet from the track that was recently installed.
- The noon train on the Traverse City branch broke its engine and was delayed at Holmes Siding. The conductor came over to Mr. Holmes’ to use the telephone and sent to Traverse City for a new engine. While he was waiting for the message over the phone several came in to get a lunch.
- Notice is hereby given that bids will be received for lighting the streets of the City of Traverse City, Michigan, with electricity in accordance with specifications on file in the office of the city clerk. Separate bids will be received for five and ten year contracts. All bids must be filed at the city clerk’s office on or before twelve o’clock, noon, of the 19th day of September, 1910. The city reserves the right to accept or reject bids at any time within fifteen days after the 14th day of September, 1910. T. H. GILLIS, Clerk.
- The washout on the Peninsula near Bensons has been repaired so that now the traffic is no longer forced to go out into the bay to get around it. The washout was one of the worst ever experienced in the north, shoulders that it took two teams to get into place having been carried clear out into the bay. It could not have occurred at a worse place along the whole road.
- An M. & N. E. passenger train was held up here yesterday, Conductor McIntosh being powerless in the presence of the bold leader and his half dozen followers. The leader was old man Mallard of whom everyone has heard but this time was not after plunder, as he only wanted the right of way to the lake, which McIntosh was glad to give and in a few minutes the train was allowed to move on and bid adieu to the survivors of the butchery of last Thanksgiving. P. S. McIntosh had to wait till a big flock of mallard ducks waddled across under his train.
- Charles Augustine, the Traverse City inventor of an airship, left this morning for Detroit, where he will remain until after the Wright machine flights. On Tuesday he will go to New York City, where he will spend the winter. Mr. Augustine expects to spend considerable time inspecting the aeroplanes, etc.
- The telescope which is located at the corner of Front and Cass streets, will be here until Tuesday. It will be brought back on Saturday, September 21. The sun spots are quite clear now and the mountains, craters and fissures on the moon also.
- The last game of the season at the driving park tomorrow afternoon promises to be very interesting, the Athletics meeting Grawn. Grawn will have a college boy battery while Bundy Brief will catch for the locals and Hanson pitch.
- WANTED--A young lady to learn the dry goods business must speak Polish or Bohemian. Apply at once. The Globe Dept. Store.
- WANTED--Five lady demonstrators to demonstrate toilet goods in the homes of users. Can make form $1.50 to $5.00 per day. Chance for advancement. Address H. care of Evening Record.
- Wanted--Men to work in cement mill at Elk Rapids, Mich. Men make from $3 to $5 per day sacking cement. Come at once. Elk Cement & Lime Co.
- Frank Hamilton today received a notification that he had been appointed a delegate to the national good roads convention which will be held in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Oct. 4, 5 and 6. Proper credentials accompanied the notification which came from Frederick C. Martindale, seceretary [sic] of state.
- The officers of the Salvation Army would like to have people who are charitably inclined to send them their cast-off clothing, as winter is approaching and they can find good use for all they can secure.
- Mrs. Esther Kingsley, formerly of Kingsley, a pioneer of this place, and from whom Kingsley was named, died at Belding yesterday. The remains will be brought to Kingsley for burial, beside those of her husband. She leaves three daughters and two sons.
- FOR SALE--On South Fox Island, 160 acres land well adapted for farming or fruit, about 25 acres improved, cheap buildings, some timber. In addition to above we offer 500,000 ft., standing timber, mostly maple. Must be removed prior to May 1, 1912. Good proposition for any farmer or lumberman who wants to make some money this winter by logging this timber. For prompt sale we offer both farm and timber for $1,000 cash. Kelley Lumber Co., Wilhelm BLock, Traverse City, Mich.
News from 110 years ago: 09/19/2020
Compiled by the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
