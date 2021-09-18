- SOMETIME FRIDAY night the business place of David R. Murphy at the South end of the Cass Street Bridge was entered and several dollars worth of cigars and tobacco was taken. The marauder entered by breaking a pane of glass out of the window located in the stairway and unhooking the door which was fastened with a staple lock.
- MRS. MARY Rickerd of this city, received a monster sweet potato from her son Clarence of Columbus, Mississippi. The potato weighed 22 and ¼ pounds and measured 18 and ½ inches long.
- “SOKOL CESTA Vlast”, an organization of young men of the West Side, will give an exhibition of gymnastic exercises at the Fair Grounds Wednesday afternoon, which is Traverse City Day at the Grand Traverse Region Fair. Their program will consist of drilling, short bar exercises, and hurdle bar exercises. They will perform in front of the Grand Stand under the instruction of J.V. Kopp, their director. Good entertainment is assured.
- THE HIGH School lecture course promises to be the best program in the history of the city. Champ Clark, Speaker of the National House of Representatives, The Bostonia Orchestra, and The Dunbar Company, are just a few of the programs on the agenda. There will be three nights of music, three nights of lectures, and one evening of impersonations. Tickets for the entire course are $1 and a drawing for reserved seats will be held at the Opera House Monday, October 2. Proceeds are for the benefit of the Traverse City Schools.
- The regular winter schedule of the G.R. & I. Railroad will go into effect this Sunday. In making up the changes of the trains, the officials have endeavored to give Traverse City as good facilities as possible for getting into and out of the city during the season.
- MRS. MIKE Diebolt entertained the sewing society of the Immaculate Conception Church at her home exhibiting forty bed quilts she had pieced together. The quilts were on display in a room called “The Crazy Room” because most of the quilts were pieced together in the crazy quilt style.
News From 110 Years Ago: 09/18/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
