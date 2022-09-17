- THE READING car, owned by Art Marvin, and a Pere Marquette switch engine came together last night on the crossing on East Eighth Street. Beyond smashing the fenders of the car, no serious damage was done. The accident was due to a misunderstanding of signals. The flagman at the crossing signaled with lantern for the engineer to go across and Art, who had stopped his car, thought the signal was for him and started across the track. The car had hardly started to move when the locomotive struck it. Luckily the locomotive was moving very slowly and the engineer was able to stop it before more damage was done to the car.
- A SERIOUS accident was narrowly averted yesterday when a car driven by A. Thurtell of Chicago skidded on wet pavement into the railing of the Union Street Bridge. Two wheels rested on the sidewalk and the other two rested on the very edge of the twenty foot embankment which runs almost straight down to the waters edge. Had the railing not held fast, the car would have gone down the embankment carrying its passengers to certain death. Mr. and Mrs. Thurtell and Miss Bessie Whiting were in the car.
- THE SECOND hand store on East Front Street, owned by Mrs. Pierce, was broken into sometime between Saturday and Tuesday and a number of watches and other articles were taken. The burglars entered the store by breaking a window on the side of the building. Four men have been placed in the county jail by Chief of Police Johnson on suspicion as part of the stolen goods have been recovered from the men.
- THERE ARE many amusements in town in the offering. The Picture Place has a treat in store for all who visit today and tomorrow. The following is the matinee program: “All For Her”, “The World”, “Her Mountain Home”, and “Cure For Stage Fever”. The Grand Opera House is featuring “The House of a Thousand Candles”.
- THE P.M. Eating House features regular meals for 25 cents 11:30 until 1 p.m.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.