- GRINNELL BROTHERS, of 150 East State Street, have organs for sale cheap. Prices range from $8 on up. Hurry while the supply lasts!!
- THE NORTHPORT FRUIT Growers Association shipped three cars of apples to Cleveland, Ohio last week. These were inspected, packed and shipped according to all the requirements of the Sulzer Bill. The 2 1⁄2 inch size brought $2.25 a barrel and the 2 1⁄4 size $2.00 f.o.b. Northport. This is the first shipment to be made from this region under these conditions and the results are so satisfactory that this association will continue to ship this way.
- TODAY THERE were 407 scholars in the Central School and only 403 seats to accommodate them and no further place to put any other desks. This is forty more scholars than entered the building last year at this time. It is a trite illustration of the crowded conditions that exist in that building without any hope of relief until a new building can be constructed.
- HENRY W. MARSH of Manistee will bring his apple grading machine to the Grand Traverse Region Fair. This is the only machine of its kind in the country and will be a treat for the growers and anyone interested in this matter to see a machine that will do this work to meet all the requirements. It is patented and fills a want that has never been attempted by anyone.
- THE DETROIT Public Schools opened today, one week later than they usually do. The excessive heat of the first few weeks of September last year, caused the school authorities to postpone this year’s opening.
- THE USE of Juvenile Automobiles, which are manufactured by placing roller skates under a soap box, will be tabooed said Police Chief Carson. The reason is that they are too noisy and sidewalks need to be a safer place for pedestrians.
featured
News From 110 Years Ago: 09/16/2023
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- ACING THE SAT: Traverse City student gets perfect score
- Jury still out in Whitmer kidnap plot trial
- Brew gets a facelift
- Kingsley man suspect in six-building ramming spree, incl. Munson Medical Center
- AUTOMATIC LICENSE PLATE READERS: Cameras taking 'vehicle fingerprints' in Garfield
- CHEBOYGAN: Huge blaze at tissue plant closes lock, dam, roads
- A night of mayhem: Multiple charges come from one violent series of actions
- Whitmer kidnap defendants not guilty
- 'A golden egg Garfield's been sitting on': GT Mall restaurant gets last township liquor license
- Man's body found in woods by Veterans Drive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.