- All persons having business relations with the estate of Philip Roach deceased, see or call, phone 1279 1 long 1 short. J. B. Boyd, Special Administrator of said Estate.
- NOTICE: To all members of the National Casualty Co. of Detroit, Mich. who have been paying premiums to Clare Ruggles, call at the Lion Barber shop, pay your September premium and get receipt for the same. H. A. Hilton, Dist Magr.
- “Society Clothes”
Without doubt, the nearest to perfection of any ready-to-wear clothes made. Read the following exclusive features:
1. Additional fountain pen pocket in outside breast pocket. 2. Watch pocket on inner left side. 3. Perspiration shield at armpits to protect lining. 4. Lining of cloth for flaps of side pockets--prevents wrinkling and gives finished appearance. 5. Ware gimp button hold in lapel 6. Elastic bouquet holder under lapel. The Daylight Store Sherman & Hunter Men’s Wear
- Charcoal as fertilizer
Charcoal has but little plant food, yet it usually shows results. It gives light soils a darker color, thus making them warmer. It also makes soils porous and increases their power to hold water. Charcoal is a fine absorbent for gases. When worked into the soil it will no doubt prevent the escape of some of the ammonia formed when organic substances decay. For these and other reasons charcoal will help, especially on light soils.
- With the firing of the sunrise salute at 5:30 this morning, Camp Bates awoke to life, ushering in the 17th annual encampment of the Grand Traverse Soldiers and Sailors association. Camp Bates is prepared, as perhaps no other camp in times past, has been, to entertain a large number of people at the campfires, the big tent of the board of trade bein [sic] set up on the grounds. In this tent also is the mess, which is divided from the auditorium by canvas, while the cook stoves, three in number, are set a little outside the big tent, with protection from the elements by a board wall.
- G. E. Pettengill sold 38 sheep in Traverse City, last week, his son Clayton and Ruben Stork assisted in driving them in.
- Mr. Clausen and little son had the good luck Saturday morning to catch a very large pike from Pearl lake. They had to row ashore to land it. It weighed 19 or 20 pounds. Who can beat this little boy for luck, as he was trolling.
- Twenty-four leading women of the village of Tustin won the day at the primaries Tuesday and carried a proposition which was before the voters to bond Burdell township for $10,000 for state award roads. The proposition was defeated last spring. It came up again and the women decided upon a plan to put it through. They registered and just before the polls closed, too late for other women to be rushed to the polls to cast a counteracting vote, cast their ballots for the bonding proposition and it carried.
- The physicians of the city are at their wits’ end for a hospital in which to place their patients who cannot be well cared for at home, or for those who are brought here from out of the city. With the closing of the Grand Traverse hospital the only place available for hospital purposes at the present time is the home of Mrs. Cora Bowhall, who at one time operated a private hospital, but who some time since engaged in other business, and only takes patients now to accommodate the physicians who can find no place for their patients. It has been rumored that an effort is about to be made to induce the Sisters to operate a hospital, if enough money can be secured to build and equip one. It has been estimated that a first-class 20-room hospital can be erected and furnished for $20,000, the hospital site to be well located in the city. What the outcome of the movement will be is only conjecture.
- , but those who are at the bottom of it have a faint hope that some of the large interests in this city might come forward with a little timely assistance in a good cause.
- The refrigerator plant baseball team will meet the Hannah & Lay Mercantile company’s hardware division baseball team in a game at Poplar Point tomorrow afternoon at 3 o’clock.
- Jasper Weese, of the Musselman Grocery company, who has registered eighty-seven consecutive weeks at the Walker Inn, opened the register September 1st. Fifty-five guests were entertained there during last week.
- Mrs. D. H. Day of Glen Haven did a very kind act last Friday afternoon, by going in their auto with a very careful driver to Glenmere, after Mrs. John Dorsey, taking the road across the bridge up the nice drive through the woods, across the Day farm, down the improved driveway through Glen Haven to Glen Arbor after Grandma Fisher, then passed the fine Gregory, Glen Ray, Cold Spring house, and Kenwood resorts, passing fine farms, good farm houses, up to the thriving village of Empire, and returned them safely to their home. Those old ladies enjoyed the ride, and could see and realize the improvements that had been made. They were among the first settlers in the little village of Glen Arbor, having come here in 1854. The country they road [sic] over on Friday, yea, and the whole country between Leland and Frankfort was a dense wilderness, the only road, an Indan [sic] trail near the shore of Lake Michigan. The first teams used here were oxen, and they were at times glad to get a ride behind those useful animals, in a good strong lumber wagon. But the remembrance of the jars and bumps they got riding over the rough stump roads, was a striking contrast to the ride in that auto, and they are very thankful to Mrs. Day.
- Scientists have announced that the earth weighs seven trillion tons. We have been wondering what was keeping us awake nights but since receiving those figures, we have discovered the cause--the awful suspense of not knowing what the earth weighed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.