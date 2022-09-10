- G. FRANKE, of Garfield Township, had a narrow escape from death today when he was attacked and trampled by a large Holstein bull at the slaughter house of Joseph Zimmerman, southwest of the city. The bull had just been shipped in and Mr. Franke was getting ready to take him home when the animal became unmanageable, probably from the smell of blood, and attacked Mr. Franke, throwing him several feet into the air. When he alighted, the bull made several attempts to trample the prostrate man, but Ernest Kelley came to his rescue. He struck the bull behind the ear and while the bull was dazed, Franke was able to crawl away. Both Kelley and Franke were badly bruised.
- STATE INSTITUTIONS are not open to (disabled) children, their only place being the county poor house. The Michigan Children’s Home Society provides a refuge for such as these. The great work that has been done has placed 1,300 ... independent children in good homes and now will extend to the physically unfortunate. “Flower Day”, held at the Ladies Library Building last week, sold considerable amounts of flowers with proceeds going to further help the cause of the Michigan Children’s Home.
- THERE WILL be an exhibition of feats of strength at seven o’clock tonight on the corner of State and Cass Streets. The “strong man” will, among other things, lift a pair of car wheels weighing a ton and will allow an automobile weighing twenty five hundred pounds to run over his neck.
- THE FAMOUS baseball player Ty Cobb was attacked on Trumbull Avenue in Detroit. Witnesses say they saw four men attack the driver of a car. The men jumped on the running board and hit the driver. The driver stopped the car and gave chase and took over one man and beat him up. Spectators say the man wailed, “I’m sorry. I didn’t know it was you Mr. Cobb.” Cobb suffered a knife gash in the back which is not serious.
- AUTO POLICEMAN Gus Gottlieb desires to remind motorists, bicyclists and horse team drivers to “keep to the right”. The rule will be heavily enforced.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
