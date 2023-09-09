- AFTER HEARING high demand for Miss Marian Ainsworth to continue lectures on Home Economic and Cooking, she will once again present these at the Vavant Store Room formerly occupied by the Grand Rapids Furniture Company on Union Street. There is no charge for the 2:30 and 8:00 lectures on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The Ideal Dairy is the place where you may purchase pure Pasteurized Milk and Cream used exclusively in her cooking.
- THE CITY schools opened this week with the largest enrollment ever known in the city. There are 160 freshmen enrolled in the Freshmen class at the high school – the largest in the history of the school. The Boardman Avenue building loss due to fire is being felt. The different grades are being located in various buildings and will require walking further by the children in lower grades. It will require patience until these difficulties are adjusted.
- MRS. CHARLES Dutcher, of Peninsular Township, was painfully and perhaps seriously injured when she was thrown from her buggy on the corner of Front and Union Streets. Her horse became frightened on East Front Street and ran west, colliding with two buggies hitched along the curb. The horse went south on Union and was picked up uninjured. Mrs. Dutcher was picked up unconscious and carried to the Wait Drug Store for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.
- GRAND TRAVERSE County has just received from Frank F. Rogers, State highway commissioner, $1,579.00 reward for county roads and an additional $1,144.00 for trunk line roads constructed, making a total of $2,723.00 reward for work in the county this year. More payments will be made upon completion of inspections. This money was awarded to the County Treasurer in the quest for better roads.
