- Accompanied by a chaperon, 18 young girls from Manistee passed through the city this morning from Central Lake, where they have been picking beans for the canning factory of that place. The girls are pleased with the result of their work and returned home to begin school.
- Otto Pfeiffer, the fast local center fielder, is wearing a new pair of Walk Over shoes, his long hit of yesterday, on which he scored, being the nearest thing to a home run that occurred this season, so A. V. Friedrich made the award to him.
- Regular review of Traverse City Tent No. 371 will be held this evening. All members are requested to be present as there will be nomination of officers.
- The Pearl Divers class of the Evangelical Sunday school had a very pleasant marshmallow roast on the beach Tuesday evening followed by games and stories.
- A new wrinkle in farm machinery is a gasoline hay stacker, which takes the place of the old horse on the sweep. The gasoline in a tank is half buried in the ground at some distance from the engine to avoid danger of explosion.
- The Mayfield Sunday school picnic at Arbutus lake was a recent event of great pleasure. Brightly decorated wagons took the people to the Halliday cottage where a bountiful dinner was served to about 80 people. Various contests were engaged in during the afternoon, chief of which was the baseball game between the ladies and the men. The ladies winning the game. A short program was given, boating was enjoyed, and the picture of the crowd was taken. The day was perfect in every way.
- Notwithstanding the long delay in the arrival of Amos S. Musselman, who was scheduled to address a meeting on the corner of Front and Cass streets last evening, the crowd, which gathered early to hear the businessman tell how he would run the business affairs of Michigan were he chosen as its “general manager,” lingered until the Grand Rapids candidate for governor appeared upon the platform. Mr. Musselman had a strenuous day, driving 110 miles, starting at Pellston in the morning, and addressing crowds enroute. On the way from Norwood last night, a broken spring and a punctured tire held up the party, the town clock being on the verge of striking 9 when the meeting opened. Mr. Musselman going on the platform with no supper. Mr. Musselman was greeting with cheers when he appeared upon the platform, and Campbell’s Concert band, which had entertained the crowd while waiting for the speaker, played another selection.
- Mrs. W. D. C. Germaine was struck by a foul ball during the game yesterday afternoon, the ball hitting her between the shoulders but fortunately inflicting no serious injury. Her husband, who was sitting beside her in H. S. Hull’s car, endeavored to deflect the course of the ball to throwing up his arm, but not in time.
- On Monday, Labor Day, the post office will be open from 7 to 10 a. m. The city carries will make one full delivery in the forenoon. The rural carriers will make no delivery.
- Ed Cluff is driving the R. F. D. No. 1 during Mr. Ryker’s vacation.
- The Opportunity class had a picnic on the bank of [Fife] Lake, Monday p. m. Every one reports a good time.
- A surprise party was held at the home of Jerry Skiver, being his birthday. A beautiful lunch was served. There was a goodly number present. All report having a good time and some lovely music on the graphaphone by Miss Helen Skiver.
- Last night was occasion for a large dancing party at the C. S. P. S. hall, more than a hundred couples attending. Following a fine old fashioned supper, dancing to the strains of music from Spevanek’s orchestra was enjoyed. All present had a delightful time, and the party did not break up until an early hour this morning.
- Henry and Gerald Hull left Sunday evening for Atlanta, to resume their studies at the Georgia Military Institute.
- Robert Agosa knows how wet the Boardman river is. Sunday afternoon while getting ready to take a party of friends to Northport in his launch, he fell overboard. All efforts to make an unobserved entrance to his tailor shop were unavailable.
- Boys or girls can find a pleasant home at 403 West Eighth street with the privilege of boarding themselves.
- Mr. and Mrs. A. V. Friedrich and son Spaulding returned Sunday from a 1,500 mile trip in Mr. Friedrich’s Buick car through Michigan and Ohio. They were gone just day, going from here to Ludington, and from Ludington to Grand Rapids, staying for part of the home coming celebration. From Grand Rapids they went to Monroe, Toledo, back to Lansing, Cadillac and home.
- LOST — Boy’s velocipede Friday. Return to 718 South Union street. Reward. Warren Cooper.
- The members of the Past Noble Grand club will meet with Mrs. Fox, 405 West Eleventh street, Thursday afternoon, September 8. Members bring something for a pot luck supper.
- Fire Chief Murray tried out the engines this morning off the Cass street bridge, finding them working in perfect order.
- Miss Cora A. Britton, of Logansport, Ind., an experienced saleslady, has arrived to take charge of the ready to wear department of the Globe department store. Miss Britton spent two weeks in New York and Philadelphia looking up the late fall styles and purchasing for her department of the store. A. Rosenthal has returned from a three weeks business trip to New York, Philadelphia and Cleveland, where he purchased his fall stock of merchandise for the Globe store.
- Up until noon today the city market was a rather dull pace only a few potatoes coming in at the same price, 33 cents to 45 cents per bushel. Cider apples are quoted at 20 cents per bushel on the market today.
- WANTED TO TRADE — Good watch for wheel. E. S. Wylie, 422 South Union St.
News from 110 years ago: 09/05/2020
Compiled by the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Tags
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Record-Eagle Photos
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Torch Lake blues turn brown; Torch Lake Protection Alliance seeks water chemistry, brown algae analysis
- Health officials announce two more COVID-19 public exposure sites in Traverse City, Manistee
- Businesses tire of biting customers; poor pandemic behavior prompts social media outcry
- Traverse City's homeless band together for survival as resources plummet
- Compliance complaints strain Grand Traverse health department
- Two more deaths, nearly 60 additional COVID-19 cases up north since last week
- Residential parking rule on chopping block
- Tentcraft introduces geodesic dome
- 'White Lives Matter' Facebook post draws backlash
- Investigators: Arrest made after manhunt through Paradise Township
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Torch Lake blues turn brown; Torch Lake Protection Alliance seeks water chemistry, brown algae analysis
- Health officials announce two more COVID-19 public exposure sites in Traverse City, Manistee
- Businesses tire of biting customers; poor pandemic behavior prompts social media outcry
- Traverse City's homeless band together for survival as resources plummet
- Compliance complaints strain Grand Traverse health department
- Two more deaths, nearly 60 additional COVID-19 cases up north since last week
- Residential parking rule on chopping block
- Tentcraft introduces geodesic dome
- 'White Lives Matter' Facebook post draws backlash
- Investigators: Arrest made after manhunt through Paradise Township
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.