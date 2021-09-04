- “BAYBANK” IS the new name for the hospital formerly known as the Bowhall Hospital, of which Mrs. W. E. Fish is now matron. Mrs. Fish has been at work for some weeks past getting the building into shape and has completed the improvements today, although she has been receiving patients as they came along during the time she has had the management. The building has been renovated and refurbished throughout and Mrs. Fish believes she will be able to give the best of service to physicians and the general public from now on. The house will accommodate eleven people and two nurses. Traverse City is in need of a hospital such as this.
- WITH NO actual clue to work on, but with scores of conflicting theories, the flower of the Paris Secret Service is today concentrating on finding the “Mona Lisa”, the five million dollar painting by Leonard Da Vinci, stolen from the Louvre in the most sensational and mysterious manner.
- DURING THE electric storm last night, three cows owned by M. C. Cate of Cedar, were struck by lightning. One was killed and the two others were stunned. The cows gave no milk this morning because of the accident.
- AN INDIVIDUAL claiming to represent the McCall Pattern Company has been doing business among area merchants. His scheme is to sell the merchants a pattern case for $3.48 which he collects with the promise the patterns will be forwarded in a few days. The patterns never arrived. The Company says they never heard of the man. The merchants are out their good money but gained a lot of experience and a cheap case.
- CHARLES E. TAYLOR, wins the prize for making the longest distance of shipping fruit this year. Today he shipped a bushel of peaches to his brother in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The express charges of the shipment amounted to $3.80 which looks pretty steep, but when it is taken into consideration that the same fruit if purchased in Edmonton, would run $8 per bushel, so it was a good investment indeed. The fruit was shipped a trifle green so it would not get soft in transit.
News From 110 Years Ago: 09/04/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
