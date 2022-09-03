- THERE IS an opportunity for bargain seekers to invest to their heart’s content today. At the corner of Cass Street and Front Street there are two ... (swindlers) on opposite sides of the street. One of them will explain an article and then perhaps offer it for a bargain price of say, fifty cents. The man on the other side of the street will offer the same thing for twenty five cents. It seems the man on the west side of Cass stole the other man’s location and to get revenge, the other man set up his location on the east side of the street and is underselling his competitor.
- “I HEREBY wish to notify the public that my wife, Angeline Chilson, left me without cause and I will not pay any bills contracted by her.” Jon Chilson
- FEW PEOPLE really understand how rainfall is measured. We often read in the newspaper that so many inches of rain have fallen during a certain period of time but it is difficult to realize what an inch really means. The British Rainfall Association have years records of rainfall in all parts of the United Kingdom. They have reports from several thousand stations from people who “work” in the business as a hobby. Several wooden structures known as rain gauges have a funnel at the top which collects rain water into a cup. The weight of the rain works a pencil that marks on a sheet of paper wound around a round cylinder. The pencil returns to its original position and the process begins over again. These are the latest scientific instruments of absolute mathematical precision.
- GUS GOTLIEB, the new motorcycle cop, is right on the job from the start. As he has not yet received his motorcycle and is unable to chase speed fiends in autos, he is confining his attention to the cycle riders who are breaking the law. Last night he caught four violators who were riding on the sidewalks after dark. They will appear before Justice Umlor in Police Court tomorrow.
- A.V. FRIEDRICH, the leading shoe house of northern Michigan, has bargains not to be ignored! Don’t be left out!!
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.