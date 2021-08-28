- SOON THE school bells will be ringing and the City Book Store is stocked with your needs. We have School Books, Tablets, Pencils and the like. A big selection of good, slightly used and second hand school books are available at a substantial reduction. We will buy any of your second hand books that are used in the region. We have been doing business for twenty five years and offer special discounts on School Books to districts.
- CHARLES BRADLEY, of Elmira, New York, is known all over as the “Human Giraffe”. Mr. Bradley arrived in this city on Wednesday. He is seven feet, four inches tall and weighs 164 pounds. His father is seven feet, one inch and weighs in at 225 pounds, followed by his brother at six feet four inches and weighing 280 pounds. Bradley is travelling with the Union Leader Tobacco Company and was at The Lions Billiard Parlors yesterday attracting crowds of onlookers.
- THE RESORT Special Number 9, on the Pere Marquette, bound for Petoskey, and other resorts, was derailed near Loomis, forty five miles north of Saginaw today by a broken rail. Three women were badly hurt. The passengers in three sleepers were thrown out of their berths. One coach and baggage car were completely derailed. The injured were brought back to Saginaw.
- AT YESTERDAY’s meeting of the Directors of the Grand Traverse Region Fair Association, it was decided to invite all the students of the public schools to attend the Fair on Friday, September 29, on which day all will be admitted free of charge. The Superintendent will be asked to close the schools in the Grand Traverse Region that afternoon. County Commissioner Lee Hornsby will be asked to see that the invitation reaches the rural school districts.
News From 110 Years Ago: 08/28/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
