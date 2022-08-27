- THE BRITISH Board of Trade Court has found that the collision of the Titanic with an iceberg was due to excessive speed at which the ship was navigated; no proper watch was kept; improper manning of lifeboats; the Leland line’s Californian might have reached the Titanic if it had attempted to do so; and that there was no discrimination against third class passengers in the saving of lives. Lord Mersey’s judgment is a formal legal document with findings and recommendations.
- AMERICAN AVIATORS are required to show knowledge to qualify for Brevet and Master Flyers’ licenses. Applicant must be 21 years of age; must make a cross country flight of 50 miles; must fly to a height of 2,500 feet, shut off the motor and glide 328 feet and pass a physical exam showing him to be in sound health.
- THE ANNUAL event of the Wequetong Club is being planned this year. The Regatta will be held for one day. Several speedy craft will ply the waters on the Bay next Saturday. Last year’s winner, the Tycoon is scheduled to race. Boats range in value from seven to twelve thousand dollars and their appearance is bound to draw a large crowd. Venetian Night follows the race.
- JAMES HILBERT, who is the owner of one of the finest fruit lands in Leelanau county, is trying a new plan this year. He is carrying forward with his beloved fruit, but will now experiment with onions. He estimates he will harvest 500 bushels of onions to the acre.
- EIGHTY ACRES for sale, two miles southwest of the city limits on Silver Lake Road with stock, crops and tools. Twelve acres of fruit, good buildings. A splendid all round farm. Will take house and lot in Traverse City as part payment. Call M.C. Guild at Citizens 1394-5 rings.
- PHYSICIANS in Berlin are examining the forty four persons Dr. Adolf Zeller says he cured on cancer without surgery. There are many skeptics and many believers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.