- THIS SATURDAY will be “Pencil Day” for the benefit of Child Welfare work in Michigan. The day will be conducted by the National Child Welfare League under the auspices of the Bureau of Associated Charities of Traverse City. One half of the sales will go to to each charity. They may be found at various locations around town.
- THE HOTEL Wisteria is open to the public Sunday.
- WHILE THE subject of good roads is interesting to the public in this region, there are some residents who are plowing the side of the roads, leaving them in such bad condition, that it is impossible for two teams or autos to pass. It is against the law and rural residents may lose their mail delivery over it. It is up to the residents living in these areas to aid the rural carriers all they can.
- THERE IS a City Ordinance to the effect that playing baseball within the city limits unless upon a lot provided especially for that purpose, is forbidden. While it is not a wish of the police and city official to enforce this literally, there are certain phases where it must be and will be enforced. Boys in the future will not be allowed to play on the street or any public place or park. There is danger to the players and the public if indulged in these places. Go to a ball park or lot or alley where no one or no property will be disturbed.
- HARRY WELLS, a professional pickpocket, who has been in the habit of plying his trade in the wake of the Sparks Circus, was arrested yesterday morning by Patrolman Ross, and is at present in the county jail awaiting a hearing. When arrested, Wells had two watches which he had helped himself to during the day. One of them was hidden under box in a Saloon and the other buried in the rear of the building. Chief of Police Carson returned one to Chester Hagerman of Thompsonville, and is awaiting for the other to be claimed by its owner. Wells is in no way connected to the Circus. He simply follows it from place to place, taking advantage of the crowds.
News from 110 years ago: 08/26/2023
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Trending Video
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- 'River angels' died together in Hammond Road crash
- Two dead, two injured in Hammond Road crash
- Football Players to Watch in 2023
- Home, finally: Gaylord St. Mary gets its own football field
- Glen Lake aims to return to winning ways
- Public helps troopers ID couple suspected in hit-and-run ORV crash
- DEADLY FORCE: Cadillac police release officer's body camera video from fatal shooting
- Traverse City St. Francis outlasts Charlevoix in epic 41-40 overtime battle
- Cross country runners to watch in 2023
- State Supreme Court rejects FishPass appeal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.