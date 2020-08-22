- STARTING shortly after 11 o’clock last night, and continuing almost without cessation until noon today, 4.27 inches of rain fell in the city, accompanied by one of the fiercest electrical storms that has ever swept over this city. One person was struck by lightning and badly injured, one building was burned, basements of Front street business houses were submerged, and the sections on the west side where the Asylum creek flows through were flooded, causing a great loss to the people of that district. On West Eleventh street, near the asylum, there was a bad washout. In addition to the damage done in the city, all the railroads leading to this city suffered washouts, delaying traffic throughout the day, wire services also badly disturbed.
- DESPITE THE showers of the morning, the annual Odd Fellows picnic held here yesterday was a great success and attracted a good crowd. One of the features of the day was the baseball game for the championship of that part of northern Michigan between Grand Rapids and Petoskey, played by Mancelona and Fife Lake. Mancelona has held this championship for some time but yesterday the Fife Lake nine took it from them by a score of 6 to 4. For Mancelona the batteries were Bennet and Barnard and for Fife Lake LaBarr and Larson. The Old Fellows also had a game, J. B. Hodges and Dent Blue being the captains, Hodges’ team securing eight runs and Blue’s seven.
- WORD HAS BEEN received from the Rev. R. S. McGregor, pastor of the First M. E. church, saying that he is having a most delightful trip through the east, having visited four of the six New England states, visiting many places of special historical interest, including the early homes of many famous Americans. He has visited Boston, Springfield, Mass., Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Portland, Maine. He reports that his health is much improved and that he expects to be at home and at his pulpit on the first Sunday in September.
- THE MICHIGAN census complete is 2,810,173. This means two more congressmen. Michigan’s increase since 1900 is 389,101 or 16.1 per cent. This puts Michigan ahead of Indiana and Massachusetts but it is thought they have increased proportionately. Michigan will keep in the ninth place of the list of states when they are announced. The county of Kalamazoo has 60,427; Ingham 53,310; Grand Traverse 23,784. Grand Traverse gained 3,305 over 1900. Lenawee has 47,907. The cities were not announced.
- SHERIFF KETTLE’S bloodhound, which was brought from Bellaire Saturday afternoon to locate, if possible, the burglars who entered Hillcrest, the home of Attorney E. S. Pratt, was unable to follow the trail, losing it each time at the creek back of the house. It is evident that the burglars covered good their tracks by making use of the creek.
- BIDDY MCFEE, for 18 years second baseman of the Cincinnati national league baseball team, has been in the city two days watching the work of the Resorters and the Holland team. McFee is not saying that he is looking for players from the Michigan State League, but it is assumed that he is scouting for possible promising material.
- HARRY WRIGHT, the young man who was so seriously injured by a fall from a ladder while carrying water at the refrigerator plant early in the summer, has made a complete recovery and was down town today for the first time. Harry was unconscious for a long time, and his death was hourly expected.
- EMORY MOODY, fireman on the Pere Marquette had his left ankle sprained yesterday afternoon about 2:30 o’clock by jumping from the engine as the train was pulling into Elk Rapids. Moody jumped to escape the intense heat which burst out from the ask pan, the door blowing off, and burning his hand quite badly. The train was still moving at a pretty swift rate, when Mr. Moody jumped. He struck the ground in such a manner that his left ankle sustained a bad sprain. The train was stopped and Mr. Moody picked up, being brought back to his home in this city last evening. He will be laid up some time.
- THE ANNUAL Basket picnic of the members and friends of the Oak Park church and Bible school, which was postponed from last Friday, will be held at the Driving park, next Friday weather permitting. It is desired that as many as possible shall be at the grounds by 10 o’clock, that the exercises may be out of the way for the State League ball game.
- NOTICE
To All Voters of Grand Traverse County:
It has come to my knowledge that the man who is seeking to defeat me for sheriff is making the statement that I have been acting illegally and that I have gone on in the office of sheriff knowing that I was not a citizen, and that for this reason I am not fit to be sheriff again.
In answer to any and all similar statements I wish to say that they are not true, and are made to prejudice you. I am a citizen and have been such for many years.
As soon as I learned of this technical defect in the recording of my father’s second papers, I took steps to have the same corrected and have proceeded diligently and honorably so to do.
Any statement to the effect that I can not qualify for this office is wholly false. I might publish dates, copies of records and proceedings, but I do not deem that necessary nor proper.
I ask you not to believe or be prejudiced by these evil reports, and if any service to the present term has been reasonably satisfactory, request you do favor me with your support for a second term.
FRANK L. SHUTER, Sheriff
- AT A MEETING of the M. B. A. organization held last night, John Danford resigned as president of the lodge. His place was filled by John T. Ashton, who was selected to fill the vacancy. Mr. Danford is about to leave the city, having decided to go to Cross Village, where he will run a lumber camp. The M. B. A’s presented him with a big diamond ring for which they paid $2.50 as a token of the esteem in which he is held. It was a good joke, and all enjoyed it even Mr. Danford.
